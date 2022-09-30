What are the obvious signs a suburb is rich in Australia?

From RM Williams stores to European car-lined streets and even stone-walled fences, Australians share the tell-tale traits they think make a suburb ‘posh’.

An Australian Reddit user asked the question ‘what are the indicators of a posh area in Sydney’ and attracted hundreds of responses from people across the country.

Some said that looking at what shops are in the area is a good indicator of how affluent it is, calling RM Williams, Chargrill Charlie’s, independent ‘off-white’ women’s clothing and homeware stores and gourmet bakeries as ‘posh ‘.

Australians online share telltale signs of rich suburbia in hilarious Reddit thread, including gourmet bakeries, RM Williams stores and European SUVs with ski racks

Several suggestions included unique dog breeds, expensive cars with L or P plates, fig or jacaranda trees and heritage houses

Others pointed out that noticing what a suburb lacks will tell you about the residents’ income like no discarded shopping carts on the street, discount supermarkets, fast food restaurants, public transport facilities and graffiti.

Several suggestions included an abundance of European SUVs with ski racks, electric car charging points, unique dog breeds, expensive cars with L or P plates, fig or jacaranda trees and heritage houses.

“I’ll start with: Chargrill Charlie’s, Bourke Street Bakery or similar, European SUVs with ski racks, RM Williams shop,” the poster wrote.

“Good selection on council collection day,” added one person, prompting people to share what they had found on the streets of affluent suburbs.

Some said looking at what shops are in the area is a good indication of how affluent it is such as RM Williams, Chargrill Charlie’s, independent ‘off-white’ womenswear and home stores

Others pointed out to notice what a suburb lacks in its wealth such as no discarded shopping carts on the street, discount supermarkets, public transport facilities and graffiti

‘I found a perfectly working Wii console before I moved to the States five years ago. Never change Woollahra,’ someone replied.

‘Lack of fast food like Macca’s and Hungry Jack’s. Lack of Aldis,” said another, and another agreed: “Lack of fast food is a legitimate indicator.”

»Porsche Cayennes and Teslas of any description, especially with P or L plates. Further to the Teslas, street charging points for electric cars,’ replied one woman.

She added that posh suburbs also have small shops selling women’s clothing and homewares with ‘dominant shades’ of ‘off white, oatmeal and biscuit’ and lots of linen.

Submissions continued to come up with other suggestions, including electronic vehicle charging stations, children in school uniforms with straw hats, trimmed hedges and well-kept gardens

‘People who work out and wear branded gym clothes. Unique dog breeds that are not Staffys. European SUVs and hatchbacks. Houses built before the 1980s, one person said.

One Redditor pointed out that poor suburbs have ‘wire or the cheap metal fence’, middle-class places have no fences, while rich areas have stonewall fences.

Another laughed and said they saw a piano shop next to a chandelier shop in the upscale Sydney suburb of Paddington.

One commenter stated: ‘Proximity to the water, lack of public transport, lack of shops/pubs. For example, Point Piper.’

Submissions continued to come up with other suggestions, including children in school uniforms with straw hats, streets lined with Moreton bay figs and jacaranda trees, trimmed hedges and manicured gardens, and being located close to the water.

‘People who work out and wear branded gym clothes. Unique dog breeds that are not Staffys. European SUVs and hatchbacks. Houses built before the 1980s. Lack of graffiti. Classy cafes. Lack of large shops and supercentres,’ added another.