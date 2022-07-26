What Are The Factors That Make Bitcoins Volatile?

Bitcoin is a decentralized currency with no central bank and no physical manifestation. It is not backed by any government and does not have the same legal status as fiat currencies. This puts it in a difficult position to defend against volatility, which means that when people buy and sell bitcoins on an exchange at different prices, the whole value of bitcoin can change drastically within minutes. This can be frustrating for users who are adapting to this new system, but luckily there are some factors that make bitcoin less volatile than it may appear at first glance.

In truth, most of the news related to bitcoin price volatility is based on speculation. The price can be driven up or down in a flash by individuals hoping to turn a profit, but that doesn’t mean the value of bitcoin has changed. The value of bitcoin will remain unchanged as long as there are goods and services available for purchase with it, but if nobody is willing to accept payment in bitcoin for an item for sale at a particular time, then the price may drop until someone is willing to take bitcoins in exchange for something else.

How does BTC Volatility work?

On the other hand, it’s possible that bitcoin could gain value by a small amount when some users are experiencing financial hardship. Users who are hit with high credit card debt or unexpected medical bills may be desperate to liquidate any assets they have and turn to bitcoin as a means of escaping their problems. When this situation arises, the price of bitcoin may increase quickly. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are volatile in nature. The only thing that can be done at this point is to be aware of this fact and not let it affect your operations or decision-making. Either way, you’ll need to have a plan to deal with situations where the value of bitcoin is changing rapidly.

The volatility of Bitcoin in the past:

At one point in 2013, the value of bitcoin fell by over 80% when the Chinese government announced that they were banning banks from handling the virtual currency. The source of this news was a leaked internal document, and it caused huge price swings within a matter of minutes. The price dropped but then quickly recovered when other users saw this as an opportunity to buy low and sell high, just as they had predicted.

Price swings have occurred frequently in the past. For example, in 2011, the value of bitcoins decreased by 60% between February and March and increased by 50% between October and November of that year. The source of these price swings was always internal to bitcoin; when a government threatens to step in or a new innovation causes interest to spike, the market explodes with activity in all directions.

The list of four factors that make Bitcoins volatile:

Investors- Investment:

Investors, while researching the market and finding a good time to buy, it’s easy to convince themselves that bitcoin is growing and will continue to grow strongly. This can lead to more confidence in the market, which will drive prices up even further. The problem with this is that the same thing could cause a bubble which could then burst and crash the price of bitcoin.

Miner:

Most bitcoin transactions use the protocol that requires users to pay fees to miners and “give them back” new bitcoins. This can lead to a situation where the fees are high, profitability is poor, and as a result, there are fewer miners on the network. As more miners leave, transaction times increase, and more confirmation is required. This makes the price of bitcoin drop even further.

Merchants:

The more merchants that begin accepting bitcoin as payment, the more demand for bitcoin. This can also lead to a bitcoin bubble. If a merchant accepts a large amount of bitcoin and starts receiving payments, it can send the price of bitcoin shooting up even faster. The problem is that many merchants will drop out if they have issues with the currency in general or if their exchange prices drop. This makes the currency even less attractive to other merchants and can lead to further price drops in the case of an existing bubble.

Average Users:

Average users can have a large effect on the price of bitcoin when they make transactions. This can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how they’re thinking at the time. For example, if merchants start increasing fees to pay for their own growing operational costs, users may begin to use less bitcoin and may even stop using it altogether. This could cause a chain reaction that leads to another crash in the price of bitcoin.

Conclusion:

Existing bitcoin users will tell you that this volatility is not a good thing and that it is something to be avoided as much as possible. But, it can also be seen from another perspective because it allows you to take advantage of price swings. This can lead to a situation where the price goes up, then down, but at a time when you’re ready for it and have the capital available to take the risk. With practice, you’ll be able to use this volatility to buy low and sell high, which can lead to a situation where you’re making more profit even if the value of bitcoin has dropped.