What are quaternary twins? Salyors Twins reveal how their sons are cousins and genetic brothers

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers and got pregnant at the same time have revealed that their sons are not only cousins ​​but also genetically siblings.

Briana and Brittany Deane, 35, from Virginia, and twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers are parents to Jax and Jett, who are just three months old.

Jax, who turned one in April, and Jett who turned in January, are “quaternary twins,” cousins, and genetic brothers because they share the same DNA

The family shocked their 219,000 social media followers when they shared the revelation on their joint Instagram page.

Thousands took to the comments to express their confusion, but some came up with an answer.

‘Identical twins share the same DNA. When two identical twins marry, their children become a genetic sibling,” one explains.

‘Identical twins who marry identical twins are called a ‘quaternary marriage’. Identical twins share the exact same genetic material, egg/sperm and everything (while fraternal twins are conceived from a different egg and sperm),’ said another.

“Impossible to be charged with a crime, really?” a third joked.

‘It would be 99.9 percent brothers. PLEASE PERFORM THE DNA TEST AND SHOW IT TO US. I really want to know if it’s true,’ exclaimed a fourth.

What are quaternary twins? Although not well researched, this is a rare phenomenon that occurs when identical twins have children with different twins within a short period of time, usually less than nine months. The two children do not share a parent or the same DNA. They are cousins, but genetically they are closer to siblings of the same parents. Physically, the children can also be very similar. The popular term for this is “quaternary twins,” because the two sets of parents share the same DNA. But experts don’t scientifically consider these children to be twins, and little to no studies have been found on quaternary twins Source: WebMD

Speak with NBC NewsBrittany, mother of Jett and married to Josh, confirmed fans’ theory that the boy’s unique situation makes them more closely related than average cousins.

“They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart. Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time,” Brittany said, adding that there are only 300 other quaternary marriages known in the world.

On January 21, 2021, Brittany announced the birth of their son Jett Salyers via Instagram, with proud father Josh captioning the sweet snap: ‘Brittany did a great job giving birth. I’m so proud of them and excited to be Jett’s dad!’

And just a few months later, Briana and Jeremy followed suit and shared a photo of new baby Jax Salyers. Jeremy wrote: ‘I am so proud of my beautiful wife, Briana, and how well she did. She was so strong and brave and did a great job. I’m grateful that our boys will grow up together!’

Since welcoming their new arrivals, the foursome admitted that “privacy is becoming an issue” in their shared home, but they plan to raise their children as “one family unit.”

Jeremy told Entertainment tonight: ‘I feel like I’m Jett’s parent and I think [Josh] feels the same about Jax.

“We’re raising the kids together, so it feels like one family unit.”

Briana added that “bedrooms and closets” are “a huge, huge problem in this house,” and also revealed that the foursome all share a bank account, so “dividing money is no problem.”

The couples, who married in Twinsburg, Ohio in August 2018 and wore identical dresses, broke the news of their shared pregnancies in August 2020 with a Baywatch-themed photo shoot.

Pictured left: Brittany and baby Jett in February 2021, with Briana while pregnant. The message read: ‘Being new parents is exhausting, but still great!’

Their message read: ‘Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! We are excited and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and share this news with all of you!

“Our children will not just be cousins, but fully genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! I can’t wait to meet them and meet them!’

Brittany and Briana met Josh and Jeremy at a festival for twins in 2017 and, after a whirlwind romance, the men both proposed in marriage six months later.

The Dean brothers and the Salyers brothers have gained attention for their unique story, especially after the men presented the women with identical custom rings from Jerrick’s Fine Jewelry, each of which had double infinity symbols covered in diamonds.

The twins’ wedding aired in a TLC special called Our Twinsane Wedding in February 2019

The twins said they were ‘grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to be able to raise children of the same age together’

There were plenty of other twins at their wedding, counting 17 in all. The event later aired in a TLC special called Our Twinsane Wedding in February 2019.

Before meeting the sisters, Jeremy said he and his twin brother Josh had taken a vow that they would marry only twins.

“Me and Josh always knew we had to find our twins when we got married — and we told each other we never will unless we find twins that we can fall in love with and get married,” Jeremiah said.

“We were lucky enough to find them, we couldn’t be happier.”

The sisters were also lucky enough to find twins who also like to dress identically, as they often do. They often pose for photos with both sets of twins in identical outfits.