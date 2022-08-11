What are fire pits and how have they harmed US troops?
At bases established for America’s post-9/11 wars, the US military’s detritus was often incinerated in vast open-air expanses on the fringes of overseas outposts.
Some of these fires burned continuously for years as discarded computers, furniture and other waste such as medical waste were thrown into the air, releasing toxic smoke and particles that troops and civilians inhaled into their lungs.
Over time, it became apparent that many former military personnel exposed to these toxins had become ill. On Wednesday, President Biden signed a bill extending medical benefits to them.
The legislation, known as the PACT Act, is designed to help veterans suffering from respiratory illnesses, cancer and other illnesses most likely caused by exposure to toxins released from waste fires at combat posts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries. .
The Department of Veterans Affairs said it approved on July 1, disability claims for respiratory illness from nearly 573,000 veterans deployed to combat zones after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. But the claims of 315,000 veterans were denied, the agency said. department. .
Two common reasons for denials are “no diagnosis of the claimed condition” and “no medical link between the claimed condition and military service,” said Joe Williams, a department spokesperson.
But now veterans with certain conditions who believe they’ve been exposed to toxins no longer have to prove their case individually — a process that often involved hiring outside medical experts, which not every veteran could afford.
What are fire pits?
Many items that the US military had to get rid of were eventually sent to what troops called a fire pit. (Unnecessary, damaged or surplus ammunition and explosives would be blown up by specialists elsewhere.)
Soda cans, broken crates, torn uniforms, worn boots, classified papers, food wrappers, tires and jet fuel all ended up in the same place.
Some of the so-called pits were not necessarily a hole in the ground, but often took the form of open areas hundreds of feet wide on larger bases.
Burn Pits and Veterans Health
- A bitter struggle: US servicemen have long maintained that they were sickened by the army’s garbage disposal fires in war zones. For years, the government has denied responsibility.
- Expanding Benefits: Following a tidal wave of pressure on Congress to act, a new law will expand medical benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic fire pits on U.S. military bases.
- How the bill was passed: The legislation was passed by Congress despite a last-minute delay by Republican senators, who withdrew after fierce opposition.
- A Supreme Court ruling: In a recent 5-to-4 decision, the judges sided with an Army reservist injured in fire pits in Iraq, who said he had been discriminated against by his employer, the state of Texas.
With no incinerators or landfills on site, this became the fastest way for military forces to dispose of those items, according to Bart Stichman of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, a nonprofit that helps veterans seeking government benefits, including those who file disability claims for exposure to toxins.
At many bases and outposts, the fires were smoldering more or less the entire time that American troops lived there.
What did fire pits look like?
Commenting before signing the bill on Wednesday, Mr Biden said he had seen “fire pits the size of football fields” during more than 20 visits to overseas military bases.
He remembered seeing the residue of those fires in the air.
“Many of the places where our soldiers slept were literally a quarter of a mile, half a mile away, and where they ate their fodder,” Mr Biden said. “I mean, it was there all the time — poisonous smoke thick with poison spreading through the air and into the lungs of our troops.”
Where were the pits?
“Virtually everywhere U.S. troops set up bases, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Uzbekistan and Djibouti,” Stichman said.
How were service workers exposed to this toxic smoke?
The smell of burning garbage was inescapable in many ways. But some service workers were up close, such as those charged with dumping garbage into the fires. Others were ordered to keep watch within the base of the fires to ensure none of the discarded items were stolen before being burned.
From July 2009 to July 2010, Lee Cosens was a junior soldier serving with the military police in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He spent four to six hours each week guarding in case Afghan police and contractors at his base tried to steal uniforms or other discarded items.
What did the fire pit smell like?
Cosens said it “always smelled like burning plastic” — a minor annoyance that often became particularly pungent depending on what was destroyed.
“If it was just smoldering like on a normal day, it smelled like you threw a plastic bag on the fire,” he said. “But if you burned things like unused meal packs, it got really strong. You could see those days – like a super strong, melting plastic smell.”
What kind of medical problems have they caused?
A long list of medical conditions has been linked to exposure to toxic substances from burns, but for Mr Cosens it manifested itself with a diagnosis of stage four kidney cancer in March 2021.
He had suspected he might have a kidney stone, but a CT scan revealed a large mass on his left kidney — cancer that had spread to his lymph nodes and a lung.
The Department of Veterans Affairs initially denied his disability claim, which linked his aggressive cancer to his time guarding a fire pit in Kandahar, but later approved it after seeking help from the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Mr. Cosens.
He followed the PACT bill as it made its way through Congress.
“It would have made my fight through the system a thousand times easier than it was,” Mr Cosens, 39, said of the measure. “I was happy that it was signed into law, knowing it will help other vets who are in the same boat as me. Hopefully it will make their battle with the VA system easier.”
The department has paid for Mr. Cosens to receive special care from civilian medical providers, and his prognosis has improved greatly. But he will likely have to take oral chemotherapy drugs and intravenous immunotherapy medications for the rest of his life.
Who else has been exposed to these toxins?
It’s unclear whether anyone other than U.S. troops may have been exposed to the toxic fumes, such as soldiers from allied countries who have toured the same bases or civilians living upwind.
According to Eoghan Darbyshire, an environmental scientist at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a British charity that studies the damage to people and the environment from military activities.
“The work just hasn’t been done and it’s complicated work to do – impossible, in fact, given all the other co-morbidities for local people from environmental exposure and all the other effects of war,” said Mr Darbyshire. “But if they were exposed to the same smoke, there will of course be similar results — potentially worse for the children, the elderly and the medically vulnerable.”