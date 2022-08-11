What are fire pits and how have they harmed US troops?

How were service workers exposed to this toxic smoke?

The smell of burning garbage was inescapable in many ways. But some service workers were up close, such as those charged with dumping garbage into the fires. Others were ordered to keep watch within the base of the fires to ensure none of the discarded items were stolen before being burned.

From July 2009 to July 2010, Lee Cosens was a junior soldier serving with the military police in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He spent four to six hours each week guarding in case Afghan police and contractors at his base tried to steal uniforms or other discarded items.

What did the fire pit smell like?

Cosens said it “always smelled like burning plastic” — a minor annoyance that often became particularly pungent depending on what was destroyed.

“If it was just smoldering like on a normal day, it smelled like you threw a plastic bag on the fire,” he said. “But if you burned things like unused meal packs, it got really strong. You could see those days – like a super strong, melting plastic smell.”

What kind of medical problems have they caused?

A long list of medical conditions has been linked to exposure to toxic substances from burns, but for Mr Cosens it manifested itself with a diagnosis of stage four kidney cancer in March 2021.

He had suspected he might have a kidney stone, but a CT scan revealed a large mass on his left kidney — cancer that had spread to his lymph nodes and a lung.