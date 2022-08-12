What are employers allowed and not allowed to ask you?

CC BY” width=”800″ height=”394″/> Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels, CC BY



You may have heard of job seekers being asked to take a “personality test” as part of a job application, or have gone through the process yourself.

The questions can range from innocuous to very personal, with some applicants reporting that their Political views in such tests. The Guardian Australia recently reported a job seeker was asked to take a personality test to assess “sense” and “spirituality.”

So what can and can’t potential employers ask in a personality test?

Questions about a person’s age, gender, race, sexual orientation, political views or disability are illegal if the employer makes a decision based on the response.

But it’s not always easy to prove that the employer actually made a decision based on the answer you provided.

Suppose an employer asks an applicant with a physical disability what changes he would need in the workplace to accommodate his disability, and then doesn’t hire him because of the costs involved. A court could find that disability discrimination.

Anti-discrimination law: it’s complicated

Blatant examples like this are unlikely, as workplace discrimination has been illegal for four decades; smart employers know what not to do.

But what about a recruiter who asks if the candidate sees themselves as “lively” or “energetic”? Can this question be used to determine age and then be used to deny an older applicant the job? This one could age discrimination, but it is not easy to prove.

And if someone finds out they haven’t been hired, even though they have the right skills, but they’re over 55 and don’t describe themselves as ‘energetic’, how can they ever prove that age was a factor in the decision to hire someone? to take?

No wonder people are skeptical about providing information – they don’t know why employers want this information or what they’re going to do with it.

Anti-discrimination laws require the candidate to show that the reason they were not hired was because of their disability or age. Unless the employer has told them or put it in writing, this is very difficult.

Without direct evidence, the candidate will have to ask the court to infer that the reason they were not hired was because of their disability or age.

This is a costly affair, especially when lawyers are involved. Even if the candidate wins, compensation payments are not a windfall. It is not surprising that there are so many discrimination claims established or abandoned.

The Woolworths case

In Queensland, employers forbidden to ask someone a question on which discrimination could be based.

This was a release for Woolworths in 2014when a man applying to work at a gas station was asked to provide his gender, date of birth and documentary proof of his right to work in Australia.

He filed a complaint and the case was heard in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Court.

Woolworths said it took his date of birth to streamline recruitment, help determine if he could work in the liquor stores and what his salary was.

the tribunal found it “that Woolworths’ conduct in requiring an applicant to provide a date of birth and gender on its online application form is contrary to section 9 of the Anti-Discrimination Act.”

Woolworths could have collected this information in other ways, such as asking if he was over 18, and requiring him to show proof of age if hired.

Woolworths was ordered to pay the man A$5,000.

The tribunal also noted that by then it had already taken steps to amend the online application form, allaying all its concerns.

This case wasn’t about personality testing, but it does show employers how to be clear about why they’re seeking personal information.

The decision in the Woolworths case came about a year after the man applied for the job, demonstrating how slow and onerous a trial in a court or tribunal can be. Most wouldn’t bother trying.

It’s about how information is used

Collecting statistical data about a workforce can usable in addressing discrimination if it is followed by action when inequality is detected, and those actions are monitored.

Most employers are required to collect data on the gender composition of their workforce and report annually to the Office for Gender Equality in the Workplace.

If the data shows that there is a shortage of women in certain jobs, they can take notice and actively recruit women, or encourage women to be promoted.

This will not be gender discrimination as long as the employer can prove their strategy was designed to increase equality.

Employers reject transgender people

