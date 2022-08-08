What are brain breaks? Aussie teacher’s quick and easy trick to help students refresh and refocus

An Australian high school teacher shares her quick trick for keeping the troubled teens in her class focused on their work.

Chloe, who teaches film, TV and new media to students aged nine to 12, plays a game called ‘seven fingers’ in her class to give students a break from studying.

The Brisbane teacher and business owner said regular ‘brain breaks’ can help teens refresh, refocus, be productive and boost their energy.

Australian teacher Chloe (pictured) has gone viral with her quick and easy trick to help teens refocus in class by playing a ‘brain break’ game called ‘seven fingers’.

“Okay guys, we’re getting a little chatty – should we take a brain break and then we’ll get back to work?” Chloe asked her class which sparked excited murmurs from the students in a video posted to Instagram.

Brain Break: How to play the seven fingers came 1. Play with at least three players and get everyone to stand up 2. Designate one person as leader 3. When counting three, everyone keeps a number between one and six on their fingers 4. Add anyone’s fingers to seven with declarer staying in play while everyone else sits down 5. Repeat until there is only one player left

She explained that everyone in the room should “throw out” a random number on their hands between one and six at a time and hope theirs and Chloe’s add up to seven.

“We’re going to count down from three, two, one and then we’re all going to throw a number on our fingers,” she said.

“The goal is that whatever you throw away and whatever I throw away should add up to the number seven.”

For example, if Chloe “throws out” a five, all students who did not raise two fingers should sit down and play continues until one winner remains.

The savvy teacher said taking purposeful “brain breaks” while studying can help refresh the brain and increase energy, productivity and the ability to focus.

‘The aim is to give the students peace of mind and to get them moving. It’s not about learning a skill or winning something,” she wrote in the clip.

Chloe’s video attracted more than 168,000 views and dozens of grateful comments from teachers and parents.

Tried this with my class today and they love it! I used it as a math intro!!’ said a woman.

“Go try it with 10 too for those kids who need to practice with their 10 year old friends,” another commented.

‘Well done. Also good for language teachers’, says a third.

Chloe previously shared some of the “brainbreak” games she played in her class, including a twist on the classic scissors, paper, rock, and heads or tails.

In the scissors, paper, rock game, all students play the classic game, but the kids must do the same as Chloe to stay in the game.

If Chloe throws out a pair of scissors, all students who have done the same stand, and everyone who chose rock or paper has to sit down, then the game repeats until one person remains.

For the heads and tails game, students place their hands on their heads or their hands on their hips before Chloe flips a coin.

If the coin lands on coin, all children remain in the game with their hands on their hips and all students sit with their hands on their heads, and vice versa, until there is a final winner.