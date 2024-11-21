What a spot! Modern three-bedroom detached home hits the market for £200,000 – but it has a VERY unusual loo

A modest detached house has been put on the market on Rightmove for £200,000, but images reveal a bizarre secret in the private rooms.

The downstairs toilet in the three-bedroom house is covered in leopard print wallpaper and contains a framed portrait of legendary EastEnders character Pat Butcher.

Owner Gaz Davies chose the wallpaper last year and then discovered Pam St Clement’s portrait worth £50 online.

The abstract art fan, 37, who works in TV films, admitted he had never watched EastEnders and that he and his wife Natasha, 30, avoid using the eccentric room.

Now the house has been put on the market because the couple wants to move to Australia. Gaz said interested buyers can keep the quirky bathroom decor.

Home seekers who had already toured the property were baffled by the toilet, but said it ‘made them laugh’ and gave the room ‘personality’.

Gaz claims the home’s decor was even crazier before his wife told him to ‘keep it in check’ and he decided on the leopard print style for the toilet and master bedroom.

The Pat Butcher-themed bathroom, covered in leopard print wallpaper

Located in Newcastle upon Tyne, the three-bedroom house features bold décor

Pam St Clement, who played Pat Butcher in EastEnders, in her iconic animal print

Gaz, from South Kirkby, West Yorkshire, said: ‘I’m not a huge fan of hers and I don’t watch the show but it’s just a quirky design.

‘When I bought the house I went wild because I love abstract art, but my wife told me to rein it in and make it more livable.

‘Since it wasn’t going to be used all the time, I thought instead of a standard mirror I would have a photo of someone in it.

‘I chose the leopard print, then I thought about what photo would go with it, so I was surfing websites and Pat Butcher came up.

“I thought, ‘I don’t mind her being in my downstairs toilet.’

“If people don’t like it, it’s not hard to paper or paint over something and take a picture of it, but if people want to keep it, they can have it.

‘I go to the bathroom and my wife goes to the upstairs bathroom, so she rarely goes in there, even when we’re downstairs watching TV.

One of the bedrooms in the property, which also has a funky decor with black and white stripes

Leopard print can also be seen on the wall of the master bedroom in the house

Black walls and fixtures adorn the open-plan living room downstairs, but the upstairs remains bright and less unorthodox

Gaz says he hopes to sell the three-bedroom house soon, but if that doesn’t work out he will keep it and rent it out instead.

“We had eight people look at it and no one put in an offer, so I started to worry, but they’re all legitimate reasons and no one has complained about the bathroom yet.”

Black walls and fixtures adorn the open-plan living room downstairs, but the upstairs remains bright and less unorthodox.

Gaz says he hopes to sell the three-bedroom house soon, but if that doesn’t work out he will keep it and rent it out instead.

An estate agent at Rook Matthews Sayer said: ‘The whole property is a bit quirky.

‘It’s some people’s taste, for others I think it’s a bit too in your face.

‘I think it is a spotless and well-appointed building.

‘We’ve had a few viewings so far, but no offers yet.’

The entry received nearly 700 likes on social media from stunned users.

One user commented: ‘I actually don’t hate this! They looked and complied. With Pat Butcher there, this means that they know very well what they are doing, but still go for it.’

“So much better than the standard greige slop you see everywhere.”

A second said: ‘I actually expect people to react in two ways. There is absolutely no ‘in between’!’

“I can dig it. Put a smile on my face.’

A third joked: ‘I can only hope there’s a Bet Lynch garden bar.’

A fourth added: ‘I really like it. It’s nice to see some personality.”