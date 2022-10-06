What a plank! Moment Wickes customer drives off while holding giant wooden panel outside of his car

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shoppers couldn’t believe their eyes when a hardware store customer drove off holding a giant wooden panel out the window of his car.

The reckless driver was filmed struggling to get his shopping into the back seat before deciding to do a DIY home delivery and hanging a board out of his car window.

The panels he bought, which were the size of a door, would not fit in the boot of his car when he came out of Wicke’s shop in Redditch, near Birmingham.

A reckless driver was filmed struggling to fit his Wickes purchase into the boot or back seat of his car

He then tried to stuff them behind the back seat before quickly giving up and coming up with another solution.

Instead of asking for help or arranging for a home delivery, he simply strapped a panel against the driver’s seat window and held it in place with the hook of his arm.

It dangerously obscured his vision, meaning he couldn’t see anything out the side window.

The man was filmed leaving the car park with the plank dangling precariously from his car.

The man was filmed leaving the car park with the panel dangling precariously from his car

A customer who witnessed the palaver said: ‘When he came out of the shop with this huge piece of wood I thought ‘Where is he going to put it?’

‘It obviously wouldn’t fit in the boot. He tried the reverse side and that didn’t work either.

‘I thought he would go back to the shop and get help. Maybe get someone to deliver it.

‘But instead he opted for DIY home delivery. I just hope he made it home without bumping into anyone else.’