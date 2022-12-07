Wednesday, December 7, 2022
‘What a great day’: Morocco wakes up to a dream that came true

Morocco

As the sun rose over Morocco on Wednesday morning, the excitement and ecstasy of the previous night had barely sunk in.

It is just hours after the Morocco national football team made history – a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup after beating Spain in Doha on Tuesday night.

It was an unprecedented achievement for a team that was not chosen by many people in the last eight.

In Doha, fans sang, danced and celebrated into the early hours. And it was a feeling that was not lost on Moroccans at home.

“What a great day to be a Moroccan,” Abdessamad told Al Jazeera in Marrakesh. “My heart sank every time we didn’t score from a chance. As Spain missed their penalties, I forgot everything around me. Suddenly the loud roar around me made me realize that we had made it to the quarter-finals.

“Our team is moving towards something more magical, something bigger, something insane.”

In the capital, Rabat, cafes lined up with people eager to watch the game, the roads were packed and squares where screenings took place were filled with flags and Moroccans wearing team jerseys. A sense of hope and optimism prevailed.

Fans in Casablanca after Morocco beat Spain [Abdelhak Balhaki/Reuters]

The win gave them an excuse to party all night.

“It’s the first time I’ve had this feeling,” Fahd Belbachir told Reuters news agency. “We are so proud.”

It was a day when history was made and Moroccans on the streets the next morning said they couldn’t be more proud of what the team had achieved.

Some were even in disbelief, unable to fully understand that the dream was in fact a reality.

“We are so proud of our Lions, who fought hard to get us into the quarter-finals,” said Niama Meddoun, a resident of Rabat. “We are delighted to be Moroccans today as we are the first Arab country to reach the quarter-finals.”

Videos circulating online showed the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, celebrating with a Moroccan flag.

He praised the national team “which gave everything and paved the way in this great sporting event”. He added that the players represented the “hopes and dreams of Moroccans in Morocco, Qatar and around the world”.

With only eight of 32 teams remaining, Morocco is the only Arab and African nation in the tournament at this stage of the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Morocco’s success at the tournament reverberated throughout the Arab world and among Moroccan and some other immigrant communities in Europe.

hakimi
The winning penalty scored by Achraf Hakimi [Matthew Childs/Reuters]

Ceuta is a Spanish exclave bordering Morocco on the North African coast. The population is a mix of Spaniards and Moroccan residents and workers. The Associated Press reported that the victory was also celebrated there with honking cars.

“What pride, what happiness, now celebrating with friends. I have lost my voice,” said 20-year-old Ismael Mustafa. “We were able to finish it. For Spain? Next time you win, so don’t worry.”

TV channels in Morocco devoted the news bulletins to various celebrations that took place in all cities and regions in Morocco.

The common denominator in everything: euphoric supporters enjoying the joyful occasion. “Spain is gone, who’s next” was a common phrase shouted all over the country.

“The national team not only represents Moroccans, it represents Arabs and Africans from all over the world,” a fan told Al Jazeera in Marrakesh. “Football has united all these nations under the Moroccan flag.”

Reporting by Khadija Satou in Marrakech and Faras Ghani in Doha

