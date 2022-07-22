What a gift! Beyoncé sends friend Kim Kardashian an Ivy Park care package

Beyoncé made sure to surprise her friend Kim Kardashian with a thoughtful Ivy Park gift package on Friday.

The reality TV star, 41, uploaded a short reel to her Instagram story earlier in the day, showing off the assortment of items she had received from her famous boyfriend.

The Grammy-winning singer, 40, recently launched her summer collection Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA on Thursday.

Friendly: Beyoncé arranged to surprise her friend Kim Kardashian with a thoughtful Ivy Park gift package on Friday

Fancy: The reality TV star, 41, uploaded a short reel to her Instagram story earlier today, showing off the assortment of items she received from her celebrity boyfriend; Kim seen with North West on July 5 in Paris

Kim shared a video with her 326 million Instagram followers of the gift she received.

The clip was a quick pan-over of some clothes, shoes, and other items she had laid out on a flat service.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received a water bottle with the Adidas x Ivy Park logo so she can stay hydrated all day long.

She also received a pair of white and neon yellow Adidas sneakers, priced at $200, according to the brand’s website.

Thoughtful: The Grammy-winning singer, 40, recently launched her summer collection Adidas x Ivy Park IVYTOPIA on Thursday

Striking colors: The IVYTOPIA summer collection includes items and clothing in a variety of colors, a perfect fit for the season

Kim was also sent a bomber jacket with colorful accents on the material and costs $150.

There turned out to be a neon yellow bodysuit and a white short-sleeved jersey T-shirt, including the package.

The star made sure to tag her friend to properly thank her for the items, as well as tagging the brand.

The hitmaker Crazy In Love launched her clothing and athleisure brand in 2016 and has since become a leading company.

So sweet! The TV personality and fashion influencer showed off some pieces from the Adidas x Ivy Park collection that she got from the award-winning singer

This wasn’t the first time the two had given or received items from each other’s brands.

When Kim officially launched her SKIMS collection in 2020, the mother of four made sure to send a few items to the influential artist.

“I sent her the Cozy Collection, yes,” the TV star explained to Elle during a conversation. Kim also added how much she admired Beyoncé’s Ivy Park company.

“I like her line too. I thought it was so well executed, that whole drop of hers, and I love so many pieces lined up,” the beauty added.

It seems the two celebrities have gotten into a rhythm of sending each other pieces of their collections whenever they have the chance.

Close friends: Kim and Beyoncé have known each other for a long time; Kim and Kanye West were pictured in 2012 sitting with the singer and Jay-Z at the BET Awards

Over the years, rumors that Kim and Beyoncé were in a feud seeped through the internet and social media.

However, the two stars seem to be on very good terms and actively support each other.

Last year, when the TV personality and model turned 41, the singer took the time to wish Kim a happy birthday.

Beyoncé is gearing up for her new album titled Renaissance, which will be released on July 29. The music will feature collaborations with other top musicians in the industry such as Skillrex, Drake, The-Dream and Jay-Z.

So stylish! Kim and her daughter, North West, were photographed together during Paris Fashion Week