What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a kidnap victim only to discover it was a life-like manikin

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police have released a photo of a doll that sparked a massive rescue effort – after it was loaded into a car.

Police made a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man stuffed into the trunk of a car.

They also conducted ‘urgent investigation’ into the incident on the A48 in Blakeney, Glos on Wednesday.

But after the call, several people came forward to say they saw the incident and believed the “man” was an innocent manikin.

Gloucestershire Police said: ‘Police also received a call from a company that designs and manufactures realistic training dummies that it was a water rescue dummy being loaded into a car yesterday morning.

Police released this photo of a similar doll they believed had been kidnapped until members of the public told them it was just a doll

“The officers would like to thank the caller who reported the incident, which was a well-intentioned call, and for those who provided information in response to the appeal.”

After the mystery was solved, police posted a photo of the doll on Twitter, writing: ‘We made an urgent call this week following a call that a man had been put in the boot of a car on the A48 in Blakeney.

Fortunately, we soon found out that the ‘man’ was in fact a realistic-looking water rescue dummy from Extreme Simulations. Here he is in training that day.’

The original call stated that police received a report from a passing motorist who “believed they saw a man and a woman put a man in a t-shirt in the trunk of a dark-colored car.”

The appeal read: “There is an urgent investigation underway this morning and as the man has not yet been identified or found, detectives are now calling on the public to try and determine what was going on.”