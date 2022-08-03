What a dietitian picks up from Aldi: Susie Burrell

An Australian dietitian has shared her five favorite foods from the popular low-cost supermarket with many of the low-fat, low-sugar choices.

Susie Burrell took to Instagram Monday after her followers requested a crop of her beloved Aldi finds.

“So it’s been a while since I’ve been to Aldi and you’ve all been asking me for my grocery store recommendations, so this is what I’d get,” she began.

Her top picks are the brand’s own pork dumplings, which come in a freezer-safe plastic bag.

“The pork dumplings are amazing… they are low in fat and have no MSG,” she said.

She’s also a big fan of the mussels in tomato and garlic sauce because they’re only $3.99 a pack.

“They have so much zinc in them and it’s a quick and easy meal,” she said.

The FIT range of frozen meals, which cost Susie $6 each, was a hit with a range of low carb options available for Aussies trying to keep an eye on their waistline.

Susie also pointed out the merit of Aldi’s ready-to-eat tuna meals, which sell for $2 and $3 depending on taste.

“They’re really high in protein and are easy meals on the go,” she revealed.

Finally, for a calorie-restricted dessert, Susie opts for the Moser Roth chocolate, which comes in convenient portion packs.

“They’re fantastic at just 140 calories each,” she said.

Susie shared that her picks were not sponsored by the supermarket and that her rating was based only on the ingredient list, price and taste.

“I just started shopping at Aldi, these are amazing,” said one of her followers.

“My boys love those dumplings, so I’m glad they’re on your yes list,” said another.

Earlier, Susie revealed which vegetables Aussies should add to their low-calorie, low-cost grocery list this winter.

She said that instead of broccoli at $10 a pound, cauliflower is a much cheaper and healthier substitute, while canned tomatoes can be tastier and more affordable than fresh varieties.

“Carrots are rich in antioxidants and can be made as a snack, mixed into soups or smoothies, or roasted compared to zucchini, which generally has much less nutrients,” Susie said.

Cauliflowers go for $4-$5 each at most major grocery stores and have many of the same nutritional benefits as broccoli.

Susie’s budget vegetable swaps ❌Instead of broccoli for $12 per kilo ✅Buy cauliflower for $4-$5 each ❌Instead of fresh tomatoes for $10-$14 per kilo ✅Buy canned tomatoes for $1-$2 per can ❌Instead of lettuce for $6-$12 each ✅Buy kale for $4-$5 per bunch or $1-$2 frozen ❌Instead of zucchini for $10-$12 per kilo ✅Buy carrots for $1-$2 per kilo ❌Instead of red bell pepper for $10-$12 per kilo ✅Buy canned beetroot for $3 per kilo

“Broccoli is a superfood, rich in cancer-fighting molecules, vitamin C and fiber, but so is cauliflower at half the price,” Susie told FEMAIL.

“Plus cauliflower is a low-carb rice alternative that can be easily made into a tasty risotto.”

With fresh tomatoes costing $10-$14 a pound, Susie said canned tomatoes at $1-$2 a can are a perfect trade-off.

“Not only is it hard to find fresh tomatoes that are flavorful, but canned tomatoes are cooked, meaning they contain the nutrient lycopene, known for its potent anti-cancer activity, especially for prostate cancer,” she explained.

Susie recommended opting for fresh or frozen kale instead of lettuce.

“Kale is one of the most nutritious vegetables you can find with exceptionally high amounts of nutrients, including vitamin C, beta-carotene and vitamin K, making it a smart daily addition to smoothies, stir-fries or soups,” she said.

Carrots are only $1-2 per pound, much more nutritious and a versatile vegetable for all types of meals, Susie said.

“Carrots are rich sources of the antioxidant beta-carotene and can be made as easy snacks, mixed into soups or smoothies, or roasted into chips compared to zucchini, which are generally much lower in nutrients,” she said.

While red bell peppers are rich in vitamin C, Susie said the price and quality are “highly variable.”

“Beets, on the other hand, are just as nutritious and have been specifically shown to have a positive effect on blood pressure, making beetroot juices and smoothies a smart choice for people with high blood pressure,” she said.