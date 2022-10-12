Wharton business school introduces America’s wokest degree

The Wharton School of Business, a wing of the University of Pennsylvania and Donald Trump’s alma-mater, now offers the highest degree possible by allowing students to major in diversity, equality, and inclusion.

A year of tuition in one of Wharton’s master’s programs will set you back a cool $118,000.

The program in DEI will welcome the first students in 2023. The lessons of the course include ‘Business economics and discrimination’ and ‘Leading Diversity in Organizations’.

According to Salary.com, the average salary of a principal diversity office in the United States is between $196,000 and $275,000.

At the announcement of the realization of the program, Vice Dean of the School’s Environmental, Social and Governance Program, Vit Henisz, said: “Mobilizing businesses to tackle ‘social problems in our civilization’ was the rallying cry of our school’s founder, Joseph Wharton. .’

Corinne Low, the assistant professor of business economics and public policy, said, “I am thrilled that (students) are able to more formally pursue what is a passion for many with the creation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion major . .’

While Deputy Dean Nancy Rothbard said, “We are proud and delighted that Wharton will be offering these new concentrations and majors supported by its world-class evidence-based curriculum. We are curious what our graduates will do.’

Henisz, Low and Rothbard are considered the “key players responsible” for setting up the program, according to the announcement.

One of the Vice Dean of the School’s Environment, Society and Governance Program, Vit Henisz

A recent Forbes list showed that the University of Pennsylvania has the most alumni on the list of the 400 richest people in the world

Wharton Professor Sarah Light spoke about the program in an interview with the Daily Pennsylvania.

Light said, “To be a business leader in this century, [one] must understand the essence of running and financing a business – its operations, marketing, management, financing – but also to understand the social context in which [one’s] company works.’

The new Wake Master’s was announced along with a program on Environmental, Social and Governance Factors for Business.

Elon Musk graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School

Trump once said of Wharton, “I’ve taken a lot of finance courses at Wharton. First they taught you all the rules and regulations. Then they taught you that those rules and regulations are really meant to be broken’

Aside from Trump, the school counts the world’s richest man Elon Musk among its graduates.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Wharton, along with Harvard Business School, had witnessed a “steep” drop in applications.

The school’s admissions director, Blair Mannix, told the paper, “When the job market is hot, you don’t want to quit your job to get an MBA.”

Mannix said last fall’s applications fell from 7,338 to 6,319, which is still higher than 2019’s 5,905 applicants.

Those numbers could increase in 2023, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel who told: Fox Business this month that Jerome Powell’s mistakes with the Federal Reserve could lead to a “great recession.”

According to US News and World Report, Wharton is ranked as the largest business school in the country. The school is known more for its economics, international studies, and management programs than for degrees.

The school’s $118,000 tuition breaks down into $84,000 for fees, $22,000 for room and board, $6,700 for books and supplies, $4,000 for health insurance.

The issue of wakefulness infecting top colleges in the US has been detailed across the country.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to thwart wakefulness on college campuses with the passing of the Stop Woke Act

A New York Times Survey 2018 found that only six percent of college administrators identify conservatively.

In June, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick publicly called for professors to force ideology, such as critical race theory, on students.

His sentiments were echoed by Texas Public Policy Foundation CEO Greg Sinelar, who shared: KTRH: ‘These institutions are actually not really interested in free speech and in children’s learning. They are more interested in indoctrination and persevering a certain ideology.’

While in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis passed the Stop Woke Act in August, which banned teaching ideas such as critical race theory.

Schools found to have broken the law were subject to a cut in government funding.

Announcing the bill in December 2021, DeSantis said, “We will not allow Florida taxpayers’ money to be spent teaching children to hate our country or to hate each other. We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to defend their rights when it comes to upholding state standards.”

A recent study found that only 34 percent of Floridians supported the law, according to Florida politics.