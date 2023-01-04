Whale gives birth to baby calf in front of astonished group of tourists on Southern California coast

This is the incredible moment when a huge gray whale gives birth in front of a lucky group of whale watchers.

The prostrate female was spotted lying on her back near Dana Point, California, just south of Los Angeles, on Monday.

But suddenly she is joined by her baby who emerges through the bloody water and happily swims around her.

The astonishing scenes took place just meters away from the boat of a group of whale watchers, who took in the spectacle in awe.

The passengers on the boat, which is piloted by Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari, looked shocked and amazed as they watched

A woman who was on the boat who witnessed the birth said, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing.”

Passengers were first informed of the birth when they saw blood in the water and thought the whale may have been injured.

Soon, however, the group realized that the 35-foot whale was in fact giving birth.

The boat’s captain, Gary Brighouse, said the whole outing turned festive after the realization set in.

“The range of emotions couldn’t have been more extreme,” Brighouse said in an interview with the Orange County Register.

“It went from horror to pure joy and amazement,” the captain continued. “It hit me to my core.”

Gray whales, such as the one captured on camera, are often seen in Southern California as they make their winter journey from Alaska to Mexico for warmer waters.

However, births caught on camera are rare.

“As far as I know, no one has filmed or even seen the birth of a gray whale before,” said Dave Anderson, the owner of Capt. Dave’s.

Brighouse also described the group as “lucky” to witness such a spectacle, but also shared how he and others were concerned about their closeness.

“We were like, ‘Wait a minute, don’t get too close. That mother wants to protect you,” Brighouse said.

“Mom slid quietly between the baby and the boat, she rubbed against our boat and our boat came out of the water, which was a little disturbing,” he said.

Stacie Fox, who was on the boat taking pictures of the birth, said she was thrilled to witness the birth and described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I screamed my head off, I was super excited,” Fox said. “I definitely thought it was something I wouldn’t see unless I went to the lagoon. It’s like once-in-a-lifetime.”

Others on the boat seemed to agree.

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, a woman can be heard screaming “oh my God, oh my God” at birth.

The video, posted by Capt. Dave’s, has been viewed over 18,000 times. The comments on the post piled up and viewers shared the joy the video brought them.

‘I’ve done some great whale sightings, with Captain Dave’s and on Maui, but this would top them all! Happy mama, happy calf,” said one YouTube commenter. ‘OMG! I just bought my tickets,” someone else wrote.

A person who was on the boat celebrating his birthday suggested to the group that the calf share his name ‘Severin’ as they also share birthdays.

The group agreed, according to the Orange County Register.

The Monday trip on the water was the first of the year for the shipping company, due to rocky water on New Year’s Day. Another boat captain who arrived on the scene described the

“When we came back, we saw the newborn calf just minutes old,” Moore said. The mother gently lifted the calf to breathe, as the calf appeared to be resting on her back.

“Other times we could see the calf’s limp tail as this newborn calf was learning to swim.”

Researchers have been closely monitoring the west coast gray whale species in recent years.

An alarming number of whales have washed up dead on shore, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Many of the whales appear starved and emaciated. In 2020, 172 washed up on the coast from Canada to Mexico. In 2021 there were 115 and in 2022 there were 104 incidents.

Scientists are still keeping an eye on the species, which was nearly extinct in the 1800s but has since enjoyed a healthy resurgence thanks to conservation measures put in place in the 1930s and 1940s.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration estimates that there are currently about 17,000 gray whales in the world. However, that number is down by nearly 10,000 compared to 2016.

Tourists took countless photos and videos of the whales in the water