Whale approaches woman on a boat in Queensland

A humpback whale has been filmed approaching a boat to greet a shocked woman on board, who swims right up to the vessel before sending a huge spray out of its blow hole.

The extraordinary footage was shot along the Great Sandy Strait on the Fraser Coast, Queensland on September 27.

The creature is seen swimming right up to the boat, rolling around in the water and blasting water as the happy boats cheered.

Coastal Chaos Adventures posted the remarkable footage on its Instagram page with the caption: “No words needed…just take a deep breath, take it all in and smile,” and was met with a warm reception from members of the public.

The man who runs the popular social media site explained that the woman captured in the video is his mother who ‘has an autoimmune disease that doesn’t allow her to get out and walk like she used to’.

He said: ‘My mum and I grew up around the whale watching fleet and she used to take me on regular trips as a youngster.

‘We managed to get a good day to get her back on the water in our boat… it was almost as if the whales knew she was going back to her happy place.

The man who had posted the video of his mother’s encounter (pictured) on his Coastal Chaos Adventures Instagram page revealed that she has an autoimmune disease that ‘doesn’t allow her to get out and about like she used to’

The man added: ‘We spotted a couple in the distance and stopped the boat, switched off the engine and let the whales approach us on their own.

‘Once they realized we were just for a relaxing experience, they didn’t want to leave the boat alone.’

Immediately after the video was posted on Instagram, it was supported by an outpouring of kind messages, including one user who said: ‘Wow, this is really amazing’.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience…thanks for sharing,” commented another.

A third said: ‘Wow that’s amazing, what a day to remember’.

“Be a hard one to beat,” the man replied.

Across the man’s social media pages, he regularly posts videos and photos of himself and his partner showing off their impressive catches while out fishing, as well as their encounters with marine wildlife.