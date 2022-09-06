WFH blamed for stunting airlines’ comeback: business travel remains 35% behind pre-pandemic heights 

<!–

Homestays have been blamed for hindering airlines’ comeback as corporate air travel lags about 35% behind its pre-pandemic heyday.

While intra-U.S. air traffic has nearly returned to 2019 levels, data from the Global Business Travel Association shows that business travel was worth $933 billion in 2022 — down from $1.4 trillion in 2019.

The Global Business Travel Association also predicted that business travel would not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026, 18 months later than the group had previously forecast, according to the Boston Globe.

The driving force behind the slowdown has been work-from-home options to keep offices empty, and even in-person stalwarts like conventions increasingly offering remote options for attendees.

Experts also noted that business travel lagged because while it was easy for people to pick up their bags and fly for their free time, it takes time for corporate infrastructure to get moving again.

“On the business side, it just takes a little more time to reboot that because there are so many moving parts,” said Chuck Thackston, chief data researcher at Airlines Reporting Corp. the globe, “If you want to visit clients in New York, there may be no one in the New York office. That is slowly building up again.’

With the normalization of video calls and remote interaction during the pandemic, many businesses are comfortable with their reduced travel budgets, many happy to continue cutting amid ongoing inflation.

Airlines say business air travel largely comes from small businesses, while larger companies are still not returning to the air.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ chief commercial officer, said business travel started picking up again in the spring.

“It was skewed toward smaller businesses and government and education were on a journey,” Watterson told the Globe, “Our biggest companies are the ones that are lagging, especially banking, consulting and technology.”

American Airlines chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said one-day business trips have decreased, but trips carried over over the weekend have increased.

“Interestingly, we’ve seen more demand for mixed trips where someone leaves Dallas on a Thursday to go to New York, they don’t come back on Friday,” he said, “they stay all weekend and come back on Sunday. ‘

Raja noted that husbands often accompany the traveler on those journeys.

United and American Airlines both saw gains — excluding government aid — in the second quarter of 2022 and expect to make similar reports for the third quarter.

But rising inflation could skew those hopeful numbers, as ticket prices and associated travel costs rose over the summer and are expected to continue rising next year.

According to the travel management company CWT, ticket prices for business travel will have increased by 50% by the end of 2022 and could increase by an additional 8% next year. Hotel rates have also increased by 19% this year and will increase by 8% in 2023.