WeWork for the .01%: New York City is set to get elite co-working space for millionaires

Another exclusive club for the elite is on its way to New York City, serving as a co-working space for millionaires.

Opening in March 2023, the chic club Colette is located on the 37th floor of the GM building in New York on 59th Street. The club will feature a plethora of WeWork-style amenities, including 23 private offices of 400 square feet each, meeting rooms, a members lounge, fitness center and an in-building restaurant, CoCo’s.

Developer Edmond Safra and restaurateur Juan Santa Cruz will run the chic workspace.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while,” Santa Cruz said Bloomberg. “The world has been evolving for quite some time and the pandemic has made it clearer that people are not using their offices the way they think they do, or wish they did.”

For $125,000 a year and an additional $36,000 in annual dues, the city’s wealthiest residents can indulge themselves by being served by Colette employees who slyly bring coffee and snacks to members. Meanwhile, members can work around the breathtaking view of Central Park.

Santa Cruz seeks a platitude for elites to meet for business meetings. He claimed that many people either don’t have a suitable workspace or have to travel too far for business.

‘So why not develop a co-working club, at the highest level, for people who are used to having a great office?’

In addition to providing coffee and snacks, Colette staff will also make copies, bind printed presentations and greet guests or members.

Club memberships with a maximum of 300.

Santa Cruz’s vision for the workspace is to attract business people who generally need to leave the state for business purposes

In addition to the amenities, Colette employees also provide a variety of services to employees, including making copies, binding printed presentations, and greeting members’ guests

Santa Cruz is an Argentina-born banker who wanted to pursue a career as a restaurateur. He owns a restaurant serving London’s elite, Casa Cruz. Prince Harry and other celebrities are often spotted there.

The Colette isn’t the only private club trying to win over the city’s elite. The Core Club is set to open a four-story location about a few blocks from the Colette, according to the report. Both clubs have the same goal to appeal to the richest in the city.

Meanwhile, Core offers a cheaper membership than Colette that starts at $15,000 and reaches $100.00. Annual fees for the club range from $15,000 to $18,000.

Another club, Aman, also opens nearby with both clubs on Fifth Avenue. Aman is expected to serve as a lifestyle club rather than a workspace.