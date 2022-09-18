‘We’ve LOST that momentum’: David Moyes bemoans West Ham’s disastrous start to the season

West Ham boss David Moyes believes his side have lost their momentum from the past two successful seasons after watching the Hammers lose to Everton on Sunday to continue their disappointing start to the campaign.

The 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park meant West Ham remained in the Premier League’s bottom three, with just one win to their name so far this season.

Talking to BBC Sports following their defeat on Merseyside, Moyes believes they have lost the spark that had seen them finish in the European places for the past two years.

David Moyes believes his side are struggling to find the momentum from the past two seasons

‘I don’t think we’re that far off’. said the Scottish gaffer.

‘But we have lost the momentum we had for a few years. We need it back quickly. Today, the majority of our players have been playing for the last few years and that’s the disappointing thing.’

Neal Maupay’s first goal for the Toffees was enough to separate the sides and give Frank Lampard’s side their first win of the season.

Moyes believed his side did enough to get a point from the game, but admits the defeat was down to poor decision-making when they had the ball.

Neal Maupay scores for Everton as they inflict a 1-0 defeat on West Ham on Sunday.

The defeat means Moyes has now seen his Hammers side win just one game so far this season

– I think we didn’t deserve anything because of how we played in the first half. But in the end we deserved a point.

‘It was more to do with how we didn’t perform. We didn’t do well enough with the ball, a lot of bad decisions in the final third. When we had a couple of half-snorts towards the end, we couldn’t take them.’

West Ham’s poor league form is in stark contrast to their results in Europe, where they currently top Group B after two wins from two in the Europa Conference League.

Out of form, West Ham go into the international break in the Premier League’s bottom three

However, the 59-year-old sought to play down suggestions that West Ham’s form is suffering from playing European football on a Thursday night.

‘I would love to say no… We want Thursday, Sunday. I wish it was Wednesday, Saturday because we would be in the Champions League.

But if you look at the results [of other teams in previous seasons] Thursday, Sunday the results can be very difficult.

Today it was more to do with how many times we gave the ball away. Everton did the same in the first half.’