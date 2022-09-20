‘We’ve got to win it’ Simon Middleton sends rallying cry as he confirms World Cup squad

“We’ve got to win it,” Red Roses boss Simon Middleton said on Tuesday after confirming his 32-man England squad for next month’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Middleton’s comments could be misconstrued as either hubris or tempting fate, but they are actually neither and merely reflect how far ahead of the rest his team is right now.

England are heavy, heavy favorites to claim global glory in the southern hemisphere and anything short of doing so will be a failure.

England coach Simon Middleton says his side must live up to their billing at the World Cup

Middleton acknowledged it. He is right to be both full of confidence and to demand that his team deliver.

England have won their last 25 games in a row and possess a strength in depth and power play that no other nation can currently match.

‘We have to win it. This is the best prepared team with the best strength in depth we’ve ever had, Middleton said. ‘We are as ready to go as we can be. You can’t guarantee you’ll win it, because it doesn’t work that way, but we have everything we could want at our disposal.

‘You can see the quality of the players we have by the ones we have left out.’

Abby Dow has been included in the 32-man squad despite being injured since the Six Nations

Middleton cited Andy Ruiz Jr’s defeat by Anthony Joshua and Wimbledon’s 1988 FA Cup final shock win over Liverpool as examples of shocks that could serve as a warning to England. But the reality is that it will take a huge ratio for them not to reach the final at Auckland’s Eden Park on November 12.

The headline omission from Middleton’s squad was scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, but wing Abby Dow has managed despite not having played since breaking her leg against Wales in the Six Nations. Dow is not yet fully fit, but her recovery to be selected herself has been remarkable.

“Our nin’s role is a very simple role,” Middleton said. ‘Mo plays a very different game. It’s not a criticism of Mo, it fits perfectly with what we did a few years ago.’