We’ve been reading nutrition labels WRONG all this time: Sugars included in the carbohydrates number

THE POWER PANEL

Portion Size

When reading the Nutrition Information Panel (NIP), pay close attention to portion size, number of servings per package and distribution of nutrients in the product.

The column per 100g is useful here when comparing nutrients between products, as serving sizes are simply stated by the manufacturer and can vary from product to product.

Energy

The second thing to consider with the NIP is energy, which is measured in kilojoules (kJ) or calories.

The NDSS reports that the amount of energy each of us needs depends on many factors and will vary from person to person.

You should limit your intake of discretionary or junk foods – that is, those with more than 600 kJ per serving.

While carbs aren’t bad for you, keep an eye on them because the words “total carbs” include both the sugars and starches in food (stock image)

Fat

If you want to make a healthy and nutritious food decision, it is vital that you look at the amount of fat a product contains.

How much fat? * Aim for less than 10g per 100g with total fat content. * Choose less than 2 g per 100 g for milk and yoghurt and less than 15 g per 100 g for cheese. * Saturated fat should be limited to less than 3g per 100g.

‘Total fat’ includes all polyunsaturated, monounsaturated, saturated and trans fats in the food. It is important to take into account both the amount and type of fat,” the NDSS reports.

With the total amount of fat, Eat for health recommends aiming for less than 10g per 100g.

For milk and yogurt, look for less than 2 grams per 100 grams and for cheese, choose less than 15 grams per 100 grams.

Saturated fat is the worst type of all and should be limited to less than 3g per 100g.

What are the other words food labels often use for sugar? * Dextrose *Fructose * Glucose * Golden/maple syrup *Sweetheart * Maple syrup *sucrose * Malt * maltose, * lactose * Brown/caster/raw sugar

Carbohydrates

While carbs aren’t bad for you, keep an eye on them because the words “total carbs” include both the sugars and starches in food.

The amount of ‘sugars’ indicates how much of the total carbohydrate consists of sugars.

It contains both added sugars and natural sugars such as lactose in milk and fructose in fruit.

Keep this low to stay healthy, and if you want to quickly find out how much of your food is sugar, check the ingredients list.

If sugar or any of the other words for sugar like stevia, fructose, glucose, syrup, or honey is one of the first listed, you know you’re in trouble.

Sodium

How much salt? *Choose products with less than 120mg per 100g.

Sodium is one of the most important things to watch on the NIP.

Whenever possible, choose products with ‘reduced’ or ‘no added’ salt.

You can also choose products with less than 120 mg per 100 g.

THE INGREDIENTS LIST

If you want to quickly see what a product has in it, check the ingredients list – which should see all ingredients listed in descending order of weight.

If sugar or fat or any of their “other names” are at the top of the list, chances are the packaged foods aren’t very good for you.

As a general rule of thumb, opt for products with whole, natural ingredients and try to choose packaged foods with small lists.

THE CLAIMS

Food manufacturers often use nutrition claims on their packaging to grab the shopper’s attention.

While the claim may be true, it can also be misleading – so it’s helpful to know the meaning of nutrition claims.

Less salt

The low-salt label may cause you to reach for the item and put it in your cart, but you shouldn’t be so quick without checking the label.

Less salt only means that the product contains at least 25 percent less salt than the regular product.

However, the low-salt version may still have a high salt content.

light or light

You might see these words and assume they refer to reduced fat.

But this can also be used to describe taste, texture or color in a food.

For example, light olive oil is lighter in color and taste, but no less fat.

You may see the words light or lite and assume they refer to reduced fat content, but they can also be used to describe taste, texture or color in a food (stock image)

No added sugar

This means that the product contains no added sugars, such as sucrose, honey or glucose.

But the product may still contain natural sugars, such as milk (lactose), fruit (fructose), or other carbohydrates, all of which can affect your blood sugar levels.

Less fat

Like a reduced-salt label, a low-fat label means the product has at least 25 percent less fat than the regular product.

However, this does not mean that it is low in fat.

HEALTH STAR RATING SYSTEM

The last thing to look at is the Health Star Rating system, which is designed to help you choose healthier foods at a glance.

Packaged foods are rated from half to 5 stars.

The rating is calculated based on ingredients that increase the risk of obesity and contribute to other chronic diseases. The more stars, the healthier the product.