Wet weather for Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart as cold front moves across Australia

An icy Arctic explosion crushes Australia’s east coast, bringing torrential rain, hail and snowfall, and residents will be shivering all night.

The cold front has passed through Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria and is now making its way northeast across the NSW and the ACT.

While the mercury is forecast to reach a minimum of 7°C in Sydney and Melbourne, the southern wind chill makes it feel like sub-zero temperatures.

Weatherzone’s Yoska Hernandez said parts of NSW should expect some snow tonight and possibly tomorrow morning, with the wild weather forecast through the end of this week.

“This applies to parts of the Central Tablelands, Bathurst, Lithgow, Orange and Katoomba as well as the Northern Tablelands.”

The temperature in Sydney has dropped 11 degrees since it reached a high of 22 degrees at noon. There have been dozens of reports of snow in the central western region of NSW.

Jindabyne saw one of the biggest snowfall this year from a mountain with a height of 20 cm (photo, kangaroos play in the snow of Jindabyne)

A southern squall will bring freezing temperatures to South Australia on Tuesday, particularly focused on the southeast

“We saw snow accumulations of about five to ten centimeters of snow.”

The sudden drop in temperature and rainfall was caused by a cold air mass behind the cold front, with southerly winds in its wake.

It caused the temperature in Sydney to drop by 13C on Tuesday afternoon.

Moderate rain will fall in the port city on Tuesday evening and showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week.

The northern part of the system will hit Brisbane in the evening with showers, but will clear up to a warmer 19C on Wednesday.

Light showers will also linger around Melbourne for the rest of Tuesday, but are expected to ease by Friday.

A rain tire targeting southeastern Australia made its way from South Australia, across Victoria and into NSW all day Tuesday.

The freezing front is expected to move away from the Australian mainland on Tuesday night, Sky News Weather said.

Melbourne was predicted to see light showers on Tuesday as a rain tire passed by

Canberrians endured freezing temperatures as low as ‘feels like’ -2C in addition to wet weather

By the end of the week, the steady winter conditions will return.

The bitter cold spell has brought snow in the highlands of Victoria and NSW with snow forecasts up to 800m by up to 30cm possible.

Jindabyne, located near the NSW-Victoria border, saw some of the heaviest snowfall of the year outside the mountains with 20cm of solid snow.

The Canberrans were drenched by the southern stormy rain band on Tuesday and saw frigid ‘feels like’ temperatures of -2C.

Although the capital is expected to remain cloudy for the rest of the week, rain is expected to ease towards Wednesday.

More than 800 meters of fall was predicted in Victoria and NSW on Tuesday with possible up to 12 inches of snow (photo, snow forecast for Tuesday)

The southern rain band has already passed over Tasmania, but Hobart will see separate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the rain band was limited to Australia’s east coast, the southern cold spell caused low temperatures in central Australia on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures just above freezing for the rest of the week in Alice Springs.

Showers are expected to last through the end of the week in Sydney as a rain tire moves east

Freezing temperatures are forecast for southeastern Australia on Tuesday (above) as a southern buster heads east

Darwin will remain sunny until early next week with maximum temperatures of 33C and minimums around 20C.

Adelaide avoided most of the rain band but could expect light showers until the end of the week.

Perth will see cloudy weather through Friday along with maximum temperatures in the low 20Cs, before possible showers roll in on Saturday.