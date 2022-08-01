Westworld Season 4 Episode 6 recap: Charlotte Hale tries to put an end to the human race

Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) continues her quest to make humanity its own little dolls, is promoted in the new episode of Westworld Season 4.

On Sunday night’s new episode, titled Fidelity, Charlotte was annoyed by the growing resistance to her turning every human on Earth into her own little pets.

There are those who try to stop her, such as Bernard, who previously teased that he had “seen a path” to the salvation of humanity, and Caleb’s now grown daughter C (Aurora Perrineau).

The episode opens on a playground where kids are pushed on swings, as a young black girl comes up to an Asian man and tells him things she’s not supposed to know.

She asks him to go with her and they walk together, and they come up to a man and a woman and tell him that his behavior has become ‘problematic’.

The woman says she doesn’t know how much time he has unless he comes with us, and he does… but as they walk, everyone around them freezes.

The young man Jay asks what’s going on, while the young girl says, “They’re coming” and says, “Don’t move.”

A number of faceless human clones walk through all the frozen masses, checking everyone for outliers, but they pick up none of them and walk away.

However, a fly lands on the man’s face and he blinks it away, as the clone turns and strangles him as the others get away.

They all get out of a black van as the woman and girl take Jay to a hiding place, while the woman introduces Jay to some others in the house.

The woman gives Jay a sleeping bag and tells him that she knows this is difficult and that there are things they can’t solve, no matter how much they want to.

The woman tells the young girl she is proud of her and she reminds her of him so much when the girl goes to check on Jay.

She asks if he would like to say hi to her father, as it is revealed that the girl is Frankie, Caleb’s daughter, as a child.

Jay says there’s no point in leaving these messages and says her father is gone, as is his brother.

Jay leaves while Frankie asks the radio if he’s there, while the episode ends for the adult Frankie (Aurora Perrineau), who rides Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) before the title sequence begins.

The episode features a smiling Frankie walking hand in hand with her father Caleb as a voice says to “wake up” when we see Caleb with Charlotte.

She flips an hourglass while Caleb asks where his daughter is, while Charlotte says asking for his daughter is when a broken record is.

Charlotte says the “outliers” all started with him, and she wants to answer, but Caleb doesn’t understand.

Charlotte says her kind is “perfect,” but some of her kind choose mortality, and it started with him.

He doesn’t tell her anything, but she reminds him that he was able to fight the effects of her parasite because he has something she doesn’t have.

He still says he can’t remember as Charlotte says this isn’t a “two way street” and says he’s been dead a long time, but there is a “way out”, an end to this torture, if you just answers my question.’

Caleb says she might have better luck with the next version of him if she hits him and says his daughter Frankie might tell her.

Caleb says Frankie is still alive and she can’t catch her, but Charlotte says she “sent a visitor her way.”

Charlotte locks him in the room and says he made his choice before he ran away.

The episode goes back to the adult Frankie and Bernard, who tells her that he used to work at Westworld and this park where they work together by the same architect.

She asks what he did in the park, and he says he programmed the host, while Frankie says he gave them “puppet strings long enough to strangle the world.”

Frankie asks if he helped Charlotte with her parasite, but he says that was after his time there and now he’s focused on finding a solution.

Bernard says that Maeve’s control unit is damaged and he takes one from a dead host, cuts open his scalp and takes it with him.

Frankie asks if this will work and he says she will wake up 60% of the time without incident but 40% of the time it will be chaos.

Bernard takes her to a room and says that the hats have been used to collect the details of all the guests.

He transfers all of Maeve’s data to the new control unit, as Bernard says his friends will be here soon and they can’t interfere.

The episode goes back to Caleb, who sees a number of different versions of himself, including one in which he is a bloody mess.

He tells the damn Caleb to get out and to his daughter, but he says there is no way out.

“If you succeed, you hide, if you fail, you run,” says the damned Caleb, adding that he doesn’t have to hide.

Caleb goes back to the hourglass, opens it and finds something with a needle that pricks his finger as he collapses.

He has another vision with his young daughter Frankie as she tries to race him, but he is in the hospital.

He sees his wife Uwade (Nozipho Mclean) say ‘Welcome back to the world’, but it’s actually a faceless clone who leaves the room and sets him on fire.

He sees a grate in the floor with an arrow pointing down as she pulls the grate off and falls under the floor.

He wakes up in a hospital bed with his wife there as Caleb wonders if this is real or not.

He asks if his friend is back and Uwade says that even if his friend doesn’t come back, he should still stay awake.

He’s back in the area under the grate when she leaves the room.

The episode goes back to Bernard trying to fix Maeve up, as Frankie says she was no ordinary host.

She says the last time she saw her father Caleb, he was with her and never came back.

She says she doesn’t have a “soft spot” for Maeve like him, just as Bernard just says saving the world makes “strange bedfellows.”

J (Daniel Wu) returns with his crew, while Frankie realizes Bernard is a host and shoots him, but he doesn’t flinch.

She says he’s trying to gather information about everyone and Bernard says it’s complicated and they should trust him.

Frankie tells J that the control unit has information about her father and that she must have it.

The episode returns to Caleb walking through the bowls of the park

The Season 4 premiere episode teased that the season was set seven years after the events of Season 3, though it seems like the time jump was even bigger than that.

Last week’s episode – Zhuangzi – revealed that the mysterious C was actually Frankie, the grown daughter of Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Uwade (Nozipho Mclean).

She had been looking for her father for years, although he was long believed to be dead.

Although it looked like they would find his body in the desert, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) instead found Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) buried in the desert, with the episode’s teaser hinting that they would bring her back to life. .

While it’s still unclear, it’s possible that the different stories are set in different timelines simultaneously, though that remains unclear.

The season looks set to lead to an epic battle between Charlotte and her clone army and what’s left of the human resistance.

One of the biggest questions the show has yet to answer is the fate of Caleb, whom fans heard in the fourth episode, had been dead for 23 years and Charlotte revealed that this current version is the 278th version of him.

Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) also learned in last week’s episode that she can literally make anyone do whatever they want with her “mind,” though it’s unclear how she’ll use these abilities.

There are only two episodes left of Westworld Season 4 – Metanoia on Sunday, August 7 and the season finale, Que Sera, Sera on Sunday, August 14 on HBO.