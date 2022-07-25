Westworld Season 4 Episode 5 recap: Charlotte and William prepare their ‘perfect world’

Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and the clone of William aka The Man in Black (Ed Harris) prepare their “perfect world” in the new episode of HBO’s Westworld.

In the new episode airing Sunday night, titled Zhuanzgi (the name of a Chinese philosopher), Charlotte and William showed off their power over this world.

However, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley (Luke Hemsworth) stand in the way.

The episode opens with William having dinner at a fancy restaurant with two people who think they are good friends with him.

When he asks what his name is, the man just laughs, because William says he can do anything he wants with anyone in this restaurant.

He says they represent “a very important investment” and that they will not remember anything and have no control.

“It’s real, it’s beautiful, it really is. A beautiful lie,” he says, when he’s interrupted by Clementine (Angela Sarafyan), who needs help from a client who tells the couple to wait for him while they freeze.

Clementine and William walk into a block of flats and an apartment where several people are dead.

A woman named Hope says she won the contest, with Hope bloodied, when William asks if she knows who he is.

She says she does and her procedure will be finished next week, while William jokes that she’s “going out with a bang.”

William says the hosts “just can’t be replaced,” as Hope says, “the things they say, the way they act, gets under your skin.”

William says there are no rules here, and there are no rules about what he can do for those who don’t respect this place.

He tells Clementine to go back to where she came from, while Clementine smiles at her while William goes back to the couple at the restaurant.

He wants to get to know each other a little better and sits down with them as the title sequence begins.

The episode centers on Christine (Evan Rachel Wood) getting up early after her date with Teddy (James Marsden).

Her roommate Maya (Ariana Debose) says she’s glad her date went well and that she deserves it while Christine walks to work.

She gets to work bringing out the characters she has in development, before starting a new story.

She starts talking about a girl in the city… but turns it into a girl in the country because her boss says he didn’t assign it to her.

He asks about her new story, she says it is a story about a girl who is a farmer’s daughter.

She has a ‘nice simple life with her father’ with a plot of land outside the city and she has ‘everything she can think of’.

“She’s just full of anticipation and one day she feels like she just can’t get it off her mind. She wakes up every day. She sees it, but no one else can, that there’s something wrong with the world, and it’s her fault.’ says Christine.

He asks what the girl’s name is, but she’s interrupted by a phone call from Teddy, who predicts exactly what she’s doing and says he’ll see her soon.

Charlotte controls a number of people who start dancing in the street at her command.

She destroys an ice sculpture of a man and tells him to start over, telling the man behind the keyboard that she wants music with more ‘pep’.

She is amused when William arrives telling the people to dance faster and asking four people to make a chair for her to sit in.

She asks William if this is what the Greek gods did, disguising themselves as humans, wondering if they did it because they “had nothing better to do.”

William says the humans made the robots in their own image, but she says they can rewrite themselves, though they haven’t yet.

Charlotte says they have another problem when she runs away with William in tow.

She has seen her walk with William to the huge tower that Christine has seen in her dreams, and cross a huge bridge to it outside the city.

This season’s focal point followed Charlotte Hale who revealed that she wants to turn the human race into her own dolls.

Just as humans controlled the robotic “hosts” in Westworld, Charlotte wants to do the same for all of humanity.

In the third episode – Annees Folles – it was revealed that Charlotte uses tiny robot flies to infect humans and turn them into her own dolls.

However, as Aaron Paul’s Caleb revealed on last week’s episode – Generation Lost – he can refuse her horrific commands.

It was also revealed in Generation Lost that it’s actually been 23 years since Caleb passed away, as Charlotte revealed that this current version is the 278th version.

It was also revealed that the mysterious character C (Aurora Perrineau) is actually an adult Frankie, Caleb’s daughter, who has been searching unsuccessfully for her father’s body for years.

Zhuangzi represents the beginning of the back half of the eight-episode fourth season of Westworld.

HBO has yet to renew Westworld for a fifth season, though it’s unclear what the network’s plans are.

Season 4 continues with Fidelity on Sunday, July 31, Metanoia on Sunday, August 7, and the season finale, Que Sera, Sera on Sunday, August 14 on HBO.