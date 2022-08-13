Wests Tigers’ nine-year-old super fan makes a heart-warming book for injured star Jackson Hastings

<!–

Injured Wests Tigers NRL star Jackson Hastings has received a heartwarming get-well gift from his No. 1 fan, nine-year-old Lachlan McShane.

He may be young, but there’s little doubt that Lachlan is one of the most diehard Tigers supporters in the league.

Lachlan meets Hastings on the sidelines of a Tigers game after his recent injury

At the start of the season, with the support of his mother Courtney, Lachlan pledged to attend every Wests game this season.

While it was not a season to remember, Lachlan has kept his word and has traveled to all away games – including the infamous and controversial recent loss to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

Lachlan was also in the stands waving his trademark ‘Just Doueihi It’ banner when Hastings was folded backwards into a Patrick Carrigan hip-drop tackle and suffered a broken leg as a result.

Hastings relaxes at home and reads the note in the book Fan Lachlan made for him

To show his support, Lachlan and his mother have put together a picture book of all the times they’ve met Hastings this season, bound in a book with a moving message.

“To Jacko, good luck with your recovery and rehabilitation,” Lachlan wrote.

‘I’ll be thinking of you, I’ll miss watching you and cheering for you.

“I can’t wait to see you on the field again. Thank you for always being so nice to me. Love from Lachlan.’

You will always find Lachlan in the corner of the stands with his supporting banner at Wests Tigers NRL away games

Hastings posted an image to social media showing him relaxing at home and reading Lachlan’s note.

“Sitting at home frosting my leg and coming in is a present from my husband Lachlan,” he posted.

‘Not just a nice message, but all the photos we took together this season. Absolute little champion put a big smile on my face. What a real, loyal supporter.’

Earlier this year, Lachlan said he wanted to go to every Wests game so he could get a real feel for the game.

“Watching the games on the floor is just so much better than on TV. You can see the game so much more clearly,” he told NRL.com.

“During the game I feel part of it, I always meet the players at the end.”

Lachlan and his mum Courtney have become very used to airports this season as they follow the Tigers to every away game

It’s a huge undertaking for a parent, but his mother Courtney said it was worth it.

‘It’s an adventure. And a win is sometimes the icing on the cake, but just seeing the smile on his face from just being at the game and seeing how much he loves being a part of it is well worth it.”

“At the end of the game, regardless of the outcome, Lachlan will be waiting by the gate or tunnel and cheering all the tiger boys on the field.

“He won’t leave the stadium until they’re all in the changing rooms.”