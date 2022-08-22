Westpac predicts an 18 per cent house price plunge in Sydney, Melbourne

Westpac Bank predicts an 18 percent drop in house prices in Sydney and Melbourne by the end of next year.

A string of interest rate hikes since May – the steepest in nearly three decades – has caused property values ​​in Australia’s two largest cities, along with Hobart, to decline.

The bank predicted that Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide would all grow in 2022, before these cities suffered single-digit declines in 2023.

Sydney was tipped as the hardest hit market this year, with a 10 percent drop in 2022 followed by an 8 percent drop in 2023.

That 18 percent drop, spanning two calendar years, would drop Sydney’s median home price by $236,495 to $1,138,475, compared to the December 2021 level of $1,374,970 in the CoreLogic data series.

Westpac said a “rapid correction was underway” as home borrowers were “more sensitive to rate hikes due to stretched affordability.”

An 18 percent drop was also forecast for Melbourne, with an 8 percent drop forecast for 2022, followed by a 10 percent drop next year.

Westpac noted that Australia’s second most populous city was more prone to a “migration slowdown.”

This would lower the average home price in the Victorian capital by $171,644 to $826,284, from $997,928 at the end of last year.

Hobart was set to experience a 6% decline in 2022, followed by an 8% decline next year, with Westpac noting that the housing market was “extremely unaffordable” compared to Tasmanian salaries.

This would see home prices in the center of the Tasmanian capital fall by 14 percent or $101,020 to $646,167, from $747,187 by December 2023.

Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan said property price corrections are now “advanced and firmly entrenched” in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate hikes since May.

“The downturn in the housing market that started at the start of the year has accelerated and expanded over the past three months, driven by a rapid series of large rate hikes from the RBA,” he said.

Home borrowers experienced 1.75 percentage point rate hikes in May, June, July and August, the strongest since 1994, due to high inflation.

Westpac expects the spot interest rate, now at a six-year high of 1.85 percent, to rise to a ten-year high of 3.35 percent in February next year.

Should that prediction come true, a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would pay $1,060 more each month in their mortgage payments, compared to May, when the cash interest rate was still at a record low of 0.1 percent.

But not every city is slipping due to tariff hikes, with Westpac expecting Brisbane to enjoy a two percent increase in 2022, followed by a six percent drop in 2023.

A net drop of four percent would push home prices in the Queensland capital to $750,709 from $782,967 at the end of last year – a moderate drop from $32,258.

Adelaide would have an eight percent increase in 2022, followed by a six percent drop in 2023.

The big gains this year, which more than offset any loss next year, meant the South Australian capital’s average home price would rise $9,456 to $631,612 from $622,155 – a two percent net gain.

The city “still saw strong sales and price increases – less prone to rate hikes but will be impacted,” Westpac said.

Perth was expected to enjoy a two percent increase in 2022, before suffering a four percent drop in 2023.

This two percent net loss would drop the median home price by $11,503 to $541,510 from $553,013, with Westpac noting that Western Australia’s mining-rich capital was still better value.

“Standing but less stretched affordability, tight supply, supportive of booming mining sector,” it said.

Inflation in Australia is up 6.1 percent in the year to June and the Reserve Bank expects it to hit a 32-year record of 7.75 percent by the end of 2022.