Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and NAB close 37 branches

Dozens of bank branches will be closed in the coming months, after more than 550 branches have been closed since 2020.

At least 37 branches across the country will be closed, at the cost of nearly 200 jobs.

Westpac is making the biggest cuts, with 24 branches on the brink of closing.

Meanwhile, the NAB is closing eight branches in three states and the Commonwealth Bank five branches.

The cull has prompted a call for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to step in to ensure banking services for Australians, especially in remote communities.

“We must act to prevent banks from running away from communities in our suburbs and cities,” said the national secretary of the Finance Sector Union, Julia Angrisano.

“Communities depend on the banks for financial services, but if we don’t stop the current trend, there will be no branches left.”

The Westpac locations destined for closure are:

NSW: Glenn Innes; Kiama; Lavington; Leura; Wauchope; Crown; Kingsgrove.

VIC: Bentleigh; coke; Eltham; wind thorn; Leongatha; Morwell; Portland; Reservoir; South Yarra; Werribee.

SA: Fulham Gardens; Peterborough.

Qld: Nambour; New farm; toombul.

WA: Kununurra; University campus.

“Close branches means Westpac will continue to put profits before people,” added Ms Angrisano.

“The bank clearly has no desire to impose a nuisance on customers and throw affected staff into unemployment rows.”

More to come.