Westpac chief economist Bill Evans now expecting Reserve Bank cash rate of 3.35 per cent

Westpac now expects the Reserve Bank’s spot interest rate to hit a 10-year high of 3.35 percent in February next year.

Chief economist Bill Evans previously expected interest rates to peak at 2.6 percent in early 2023 during this tightening cycle.

But now Westpac has joined ANZ in forecasting a rise in spot interest rates to 3.35 percent, which would be the highest level since October 2012.

Westpac predicts this will happen in February 2023, while ANZ expects it to happen in November this year with more severe fare hikes towards Melbourne Cup Day.

Westpac forecasts that the RBA would raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points in both August and September, followed by 0.25 percentage point increases in October, November, December and February.

National Australia Bank also updated its forecast on Friday and now expects a cash interest rate of 2.85 percent in November instead of 2.6 percent previously forecast.

Interest rate hikes by the reserve bank In May, June and July, the cash interest rate rose to a three-year high of 1.35 percent.

The rise from an all-time low of 0.1 percent also marked the strongest pace of monetary tightening since 1994.

New inflation data for the June quarter, due July 27, could impose an even bigger 75 basis point rate hike on the Reserve Bank in August, pushing the spot rate to its seven-year high of 2.1 percent next month. .

The Commonwealth Bank, along with the other big four lenders, all expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise its spot interest rate by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage point, to its six-year high of 1.85 percent next month.

But Gareth Aird, CBA’s chief of Australian economics, said there was an external chance of a 75 basis point increase on Aug. 2, bringing the cash interest rate to its seven-year high of 2.1 percent from its existing high in three years of 1.35 percent.

This would also be the strongest monthly increase since December 1994, meaning a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would have to pay an additional $256 in their monthly mortgage payments, on top of the $352 increase they’ve experienced since May.

Mr Aird said a “material upside surprise” to inflation data for the June quarter, to be released on July 27, “would increase the risk of a 75 basis point increase at the August board meeting.”

The Commonwealth Bank expects headline inflation to rise by 6.2 percent in the year to June – the fastest pace since 1990.

But a larger increase than what the banks and financial markets expect could lead to a larger official rate hike.

“Right now, the market pricing is between the 50 basis point increase we expect and a 75 basis point increase for the August board meeting where some market participants have their say,” said Mr. Aird.

The 30-day interbank futures market forecasts a 50 basis point rate hike in August.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed petrol prices back above $2 a litre, while recent floods on Australia’s east coast have made vegetables more expensive.

“Input costs have increased in part due to supply-side bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine,” Mr Aird said.