Westpac becomes the last of the Big Four banks to raise interest rates

Westpac is the last of the Big Four banks to raise variable mortgage rates.

The bank is raising borrowing rates by 0.5 percentage points to match the Reserve Bank’s latest rise in September, which took the cash interest rate to a seven-year high of 2.35 percent, up from the previous year. previous six-year high of 1.85 percent.

As a result, Westpac’s lowest floating rate will rise to 4.39 percent from Sept. 20, up from 3.89 percent as borrowers endure the strongest rate hikes in nearly three decades.

That means a Westpac borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will see their monthly repayments increase by $175 to $3,002, from $2,827.

Westpac’s introductory rate, available for two years, will increase from 3.49 percent to 3.99 percent.

Chris de Bruin, Westpac’s CEO for consumer and corporate banking, acknowledged in Monday’s announcement that it was difficult for borrowers.

What the banks are predicting now COMMON BANK: A spot rate of 2.85 percent in November (versus a previous forecast of 2.6 percent) ANZ: a 3.35 percent spot rate in December (one month later than previous forecast for November) WESTPAC: A cash rate of 3.35 percent in February (unchanged) NAB: A cash interest rate of 2.85 percent in November (unchanged) Source: RateCity

“We understand that many Australians are currently carefully managing their household budgets and we are here to support our clients through the changing interest rate cycle,” he said.

The other major banks – ANZ, NAB and Commonwealth – announced a 0.5 percentage point increase late Friday afternoon, following news that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

Unlike Westpac, their variable mortgage rate hikes will take effect September 16.

The latest increase of 50 basis points means ANZ’s lowest floating rate will rise from 3.69 percent to 4.19 percent.

CBA also increases its variable rates by 0.5 percentage points from 3.69 percent to 4.19 percent.

NAB’s lowest variable rate increases by 0.5 percentage point from 3.74 percent to 4.24 percent.

So far, 18 banks have increased their variable mortgage rates in line with the RBA, according to a RateCity analysis.

The Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 2.25 percentage points in May, June, July, August and now September — the fastest rate of increase since 1994.

Governor Philip Lowe gave a speech on Thursday, which economists believe meant the RBA would hike rates two more times during this tightening cycle.

“We are aware that there are delays in the functioning of monetary policy and interest rates have risen very quickly,” he told the Anika Foundation.

“And we recognize that, all else being equal, the argument for a slower rate of rise in interest rates grows stronger as the level of cash interest rises.”

Westpac expects a high RBA 10-year cash rate of 3.35 percent in February, while ANZ predicts it will happen in December, a month later than an earlier forecast.

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest mortgage lender, is forecasting a cash interest rate of 2.85 percent in November, against a previous forecast of 2.6 percent on the day of the Melbourne Cup.

Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the year to June, the fastest pace since 1990 without the one-time effect of the GST introduced in 2000.

The RBA expects the consumer price index to reach a 32-year high of 7.75 percent in 2022, a level well above the target of 2 to 3 percent.