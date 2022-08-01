Weston McKennie suffers shoulder injury – as Juventus midfielder’s preseason ends in disappointment

USMNT star Weston McKennie will be out for at least three weeks after injuring his shoulder during Juventus’ US preseason tour, the club announced Monday.

McKennie suffered a “capsular lesion of the left shoulder” according to a team statement, which said he will now begin rehab for the problem.

The midfielder struggled with injuries last season, including a metatarsal fracture he sustained in February, and has seen little game action since then.

He did not play in a preseason game this season.

Weston McKennie didn’t play against Real Madrid, but then posed with Antonio Rudiger

The injury requires “three weeks of differentiated work,” according to the team, while Gazzeta Dello Sport said he will be missing in a month.

McKennie’s new injury means he could struggle to be fully fit, or at least sharp, for the national team’s final few World Cup matches against Saudi Arabia and Japan in late September.

The shoulder problem dampens the mood after McKennie seemed to enjoy being back in his home country.

Despite not seeing the field, McKennie showed his crazy side alongside fans and teammates during the preseason trip.

Juventus played its first preseason game last week at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and McKennie wasted little time having fun there.

He played head tennis with a fan prior to a friendly with Mexican club Guadalajara, before the club met Barcelona four days later in the Cotton Bowl in Texas and later flew to Los Angeles where Juve played against Real Madrid on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.

Weston McKennie was in a good mood during Juventus’ trip to the US – he sat down at the piano for his teammates (left) and made a few moves when asked about Beyonce’s album (right)

McKennie brought his good vibes to LA, where he danced Friday night to the thought of Beyonce’s new album “RENAISSANCE”, and later played piano to the delight of his teammates backstage at The Lumineers’ Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center). concert.

He was also spotted playing basketball in California, when the 23-year-old swung a pair of three-pointers on an indoor track.

McKennie’s lightheartedness came at a pivotal point in his career.

McKennie played with a fan before Juve took on Mexican outfit Guadalajara last week

The Texas native is expected to be a key player for the USMNT during this fall’s World Cup, and the midfielder is strongly linked with a move to Spurs this summer.

Sports post reported last week that McKennie has been targeted by Tottenham, but Juventus may be hesitant to sell him after Paul Pogba injured his knee.

McKennie showed his basketball skills during his team’s stay in Los Angeles

The Italian club estimates him at around $41 million, according to the report.

McKennie has been limited to a somewhat minor role at Juventus, starting a total of 33 games in Serie A over the past two seasons.

When he has had a chance, however, the American has shown promise.

He scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Juve in 46 starts in all competitions. The Spurs have reportedly been interested in him since 2021.