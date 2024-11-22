Westminster penthouse with MI6 history at stake for just £4m

Borrowers who need a mortgage because their current fixed-rate agreement is ending or because they are buying a home should explore their options as soon as possible.

What happens if I need to remortgage?

Borrowers should compare rates, talk to a mortgage broker and be prepared to take action.

Homeowners can close a new deal six to nine months in advance, often with no obligation to accept it.

Most mortgage agreements allow fees to be added to the loan and are only charged when requested. This means borrowers can get a rate without paying expensive processing fees.

Please note that by doing this and not paying off the fee upon completion, interest will be paid on the fee amount for the entire term of the loan, so this may not be the best option for everyone.

What happens if I am buying a house?

Those with agreed-upon home purchases should also try to lock in rates as early as possible, so they know exactly what their monthly payments will be.

Buyers should avoid overreaching and be aware that home prices may fall as higher mortgage rates limit people’s borrowing capacity and purchasing power.

How to compare mortgage costs

The best way to compare mortgage costs and find the right deal for you is to speak to a broker.

This is Money has a long-standing partnership with free broker L&C, to provide you with free, expert mortgage advice.

Interested in seeing today's best mortgage rates?

If you're ready to find your next mortgage, why not use L&C's Online Mortgage Finder?

However, please note that rates can change quickly, so if you need a mortgage or want to compare rates, speak to L&C as soon as possible so they can help you find the right mortgage for you.

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registration number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most buy-to-let mortgages. Your home or property can be repossessed if you don’t keep up with your mortgage payments.