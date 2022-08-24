Westlife’s Mark Feehily discusses ‘privileged’ and expensive surrogacy journey to welcome daughter

<!–

He and fiancé Cailean O’Neill welcomed daughter Layla via surrogate on October 1, 2019.

And on Wednesday, Mark Feehily, 42, discussed his “privileged” and expensive surrogacy journey with fiancé Cailean O’Neill to welcome daughter Layla, two.

The talented singer, who appeared on Lorraine with host Christine Lampard, admitted that he hopes surrogacy will be made more affordable to help others become parents.

Mark said: ‘As the first thing, one of the things that isn’t talked about is that surrogacy is expensive, so in a lot of ways I feel pretty privileged in a way, you know, because there’s a lot of people who would want to. . love to do surrogacy but it’s not the most affordable thing.

“So that would also be great to see it change over the years, to make it more accessible to everyone.

“There is exciting feedback to change the legislation around families and parental guardianship. we have all worked hard for this goal.’

Mark talked about his and his fiancée Cailean’s surrogacy journey: “Our journey began more than three years before Layla was born.

“I would be very meticulous to make sure that everything was done right and that all the research was done. No hasty decisions were made at all.

“There was three years before the pregnancy was even confirmed and then another nine months clear before she was born and now she’s almost three.”

The moment he first held his daughter, Mark gushed, “It was absolutely amazing, we couldn’t believe it!”

The singer then gushed: ‘She is really the apple of my eye. You’ve already heard a million parents say it, but when it happens to you, you realize what they all meant.

“She’s back in Ireland now and she’s got a little stomach flu at the moment, so I’m here in London and I feel a million miles away, I just want to get back home and take care of her. But luckily, Cailean is here and we have a great support network at home too.”

About Layla’s character and whether she too could become a pop star like Dad Mark, he admitted, “She’s amazing. She has a wonderful age. She is hilarious, very strong minded and she loves to sing. She sings all day every day, so who knows!’

Lovebirds Mark and Cailean got engaged in February 2019 during an idyllic getaway after six happy years together.