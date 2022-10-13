Westfield shopping centre Hurstville: Driver crashes through boom gate and lands on top of Mercedes

A TikToker claims the female driver tried to cut her off, causing the accident

A driver has accidentally come up with an interesting way to find a parking space in a busy shopping mall and ends up on top of a Mercedes.

Emergency services were called to the Westfield shopping center in Hurstville, south of Sydney, shortly before 10am on Thursday, where they found the luxury car wedged under a Honda Civic.

It is understood the driver of the Honda hit the toll gate, causing the vehicle to roll onto the parked car.

The driver managed to escape without physical injuries.

A driver has gone with a controversial parking method and found a spot on top of an expensive Mercedes in a busy shopping complex in Sydney’s south

A Tik Tok video showing the incident had many people questioning how it was even possible before having a good laugh at the visuals.

“You can’t park there, sir,” one person commented.

“Someone tell him he still has to pay for parking,” said another.

A Tik Tok user posted a video claiming that the driver of the Civic tried to cut her off and her impatience caused the accident.

Her video, captioned “she was fine but leave the road rage to hot wheels”, said the female driver tried to cut her off a second time, flew through the boom gate and on top of the Mercedes.

“We were both trying to go out of the boom gates and tried to cut me off again and see what happened to her car, drunk went right through the boom gates and flew right past me,” she said.

Commenters on the video said the incident was karma for the driver’s actions.

‘It’s the best karma. you should have driven by and waved..lol,’ one person wrote.

“I love karma,” wrote a second.

“Instant karma,” commented a third.