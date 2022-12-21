Westfield Eastgardens Toyota Corolla driver parks between disabled spots in Sydney, blocking doors

<!–

A Sydney driver has been labeled ‘disgusting’ and ‘justified’ after being photographed parking their car between two other cars parked in disabled parking spaces in a busy suburban shopping centre.

The photo, which was taken in Westfield Eastgardens, drew widespread criticism from a local Facebook group, who quickly pounced on the driver.

“Imagine being entitled to that,” one woman remarked.

“Seriously, everything wrong in the world right there,” they said.

Another woman said, ‘I can’t believe my eyes. What a wanker.’

Another user said, “this is disgusting.”

Another woman said, ‘Wow. That’s right on the next level.

‘Is this a joke? I can’t believe someone could be that stupid.’

It is unclear if the driver was fined for their opportunistic park, with parking in malls controlled by mall management rather than councils in NSW.

The driver’s act has competed with another questionable park, courtesy of a driver from Melbourne.

Victoria Police uploaded a photo of a red Mitsubishi sandwiched between a tree and a shopping cart in South Morang on Tuesday morning.

They said a 39-year-old man, who was blowing more than four times the legal limit, mistook the trolleybus for a parking lot when returning home from a Christmas party.