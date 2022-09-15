Western Sydney resident shows off disgusting state of building in confronting Tik Tok video

<!–

A man has posted a video on social media showing the disgusting condition of a relatively new apartment complex in western Sydney.

The Sydney TikToker, which posts as ‘The Kenji Diaries’, showed a video of the dire condition of a building, with floors and walls covered in mould.

To make matters worse, he walks past a syringe on the stairs as he enters the complex’s belly.

“You’re going to be really shocked when you see the roof of this place. You’ll think, ‘This is a horror movie,’ he said.

“You would think this is an industrial wasteland.

‘Mouldy, this smells awful… How is this allowed in such a building? Who signed for this? This is definitely rank,’ he said as he walked on.

Located in western Sydney, the apartment complex was built less than a decade ago, according to TikToker.

“I think the government should step in and make sure that buildings meet the right standards,” he wrote.

Viewers of the video were outraged by the condition of the building.

“The big Australian dream thanks the government and local councils for their support in collecting fees and taxes,” commented one person.

“When did we as humans forget how to build beautiful buildings???” wrote another.

“Wouldn’t look out of place in sewerage work,” said a third.

The complex was built less than ten years ago with mold on the walls and floors and the stairs covered in dirt

In August, a frustrated tiler called out poorly built new apartments in Sydney, saying ‘nothing is right and the final work is c**p’.

In the video Monkey8u posted on TikTok, the tradition wanders around some newly built units with multiple issues.

He demonstrated how the doors were skewed and discussed the overall poor finish in the building.

A focal point of the video is a ‘finished’ bathroom with the shower unsealed, and no grout in the tiles.

In the TikTok, the trader exclaims: ‘Brand new apartments in Sydney, nothing is right and the thesis is c**p’.

“Look at the craftsmanship, it’s just rubbish,” he said.

‘Nothing is right in the apartment’.

The tiler said the entire construction industry is in need of a revamp, with numerous townhouses built in the same way.

“If people want to build an apartment and steal people’s money, there has to be security,” he said.