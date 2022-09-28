Western leaders fear Vladimir Putin is planning escalation with a deadly nuclear strike

Western leaders fear that Vladimir Putin is planning a huge escalation of Russia’s faltering invasion with a deadly nuclear strike or an attack on European interests.

British and US spies believe there is ‘credible intelligence’ suggesting the Russian president is preparing an attack that will turn the war effort in his favor after he came to the realization that the war was ‘a colossal mistake’ ‘.

It comes as the US embassy in Moscow urges citizens to flee Russia over fears that dual nationals could be drawn into its war effort, The mirror reports.

Embassy officials have said that Russia may “refuse to recognize the dual citizenship of US citizens”, deny them access to consular assistance and “prevent their departure from Russia”.

The embassy also warned that it has become increasingly difficult to leave Russia, with flights filling up and Putin’s troops closing the borders.

Putin is understood to be planning to win back four regions said to have voted overwhelmingly to join Russia after fake referendums in which residents were marched to the polls at gunpoint.

Hastily arranged votes had taken place over five days in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – which make up about 15 percent of Ukrainian territory.

But there are concerns that Putin is planning a nuclear strike west of the regions that would create a radiation dead zone and put an end to Ukraine’s so far successful counter-offensives.

Another fear is that Russia is preparing a strike against Western interests such as maritime communications cables.

Members of an election commission count ballots after voting during a mock referendum at a polling station in Donetsk

Russians are seen trying to leave their country to avoid a military draft for the Russia-Ukraine war at the Kazbegi border crossing in the Kazbegi municipality of Stepantsminda, Georgia

Officials in Britain believe that Putin, as well as the Russian people, now understand that the war was a ‘colossal mistake.

They also fear that the partial mobilization of 300,000 conscripts could be a mistake to deceive the West into concentrating on Ukraine while trying to leverage support for Kiev.

It comes amid fears that Kremlin cronies are responsible for the ‘deliberate’ sabotage of the Nord Stream gas supply pipeline in the Baltic Sea that has sent energy prices skyrocketing.

A security source told The Mirror that the leak could act as a warning of similar attacks on communications cables.

They added: ‘Putin has almost run out of options, making a tactical nuclear strike possible west of the four regions he claims.

‘It is possible that he believes this will be enough of a statement of intent to make the West back down, create a dead zone to stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive and claim victory in the East.

“But another possibility is an attack on the communications cables between Britain and America, many of which are European links to the States.”

Damage to Internet communication cables could be “very damaging” to the world’s financial markets.

Putin announced last week that he would mobilize 300,000 men of military age to fight in Ukraine – setting off chaos in recruitment centers, airports and at the borders.

But Russian troops have been deployed near the border with Georgia this week as the Kremlin tries to quash rumors that martial law will be imposed and that people will be banned from leaving to avoid being drafted into the army.

Footage geolocated to the small town of Chmi, on the main road from Russia to Georgia’s South Ossetia region, shows at least six soldiers sitting on top of an armored vehicle passing a line of cars in the direction of the intersection.

Troops arrived to set up a checkpoint, sources told Russia’s RBC network, with the FSB saying they were sent to stop people storming the crossing after kilometer-long queues of men trying to dodge the built-up underpass.

Meanwhile, Western leaders have blamed Russia for the ‘deliberate’ sabotage after the Nordsteam pipeline suffered ‘unprecedented’ damage off Sweden.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the explosions, dismissing the suggestion as ‘stupid’. But Russia has the capacity to carry out such an attack.

Putin commands the world’s largest fleet of spy submarines, including one – the Belgorod – that was specially designed to attack undersea cables and has easy access to the Baltic Sea via Kaliningrad and St. Petersberg, where its newly developed fleet of underwater drones is also based.

As Dr. Stepan Stepanenko, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told MailOnline: ‘At first glance this act is equivalent to cutting off a nose despite the face [but] To understand why Russia would do this, we need to look at it in the context of the fake referendums taking place in Ukraine.

“Putin is quickly running out of options, he needs to end the conflict with a tangible territorial gain before the Russians realize what the rest of the world already knows: He lost the war.

‘By conducting these fake referendums and moving the border to make these regions Russian territory, he is backing the West into an ultimatum; liberate these regions and you attack Russia directly.

“In this context, if Nord Stream was indeed the target of Moscow, then we cannot avoid seeing it as Putin preparing for a global war, where gas supply to Europe would be a direct aid to his enemy.”