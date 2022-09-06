Western Bulldogs stars party at Mad Monday celebrations after teammate Zaine Cordy was carried out

The Western Bulldogs washed away disappointment for their dramatic elimination final loss to Fremantle with a Mad Monday session.

Bulldogs stars Bailey Smith, Marcus Bontempelli, Zaine Cordy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Josh Dunkley, Mitch Wallis, Louis Butler, Aaron ‘Astro’ Naughton, Arthur Jones, Anthony Scott and Tom Liberatore were among the players to see the event at a local pub in Melbourne’s western suburbs on Monday afternoons.

The party lasted into the evening with a number of players – including Bontempelli – fond of kick-ons, while Smith and a handful of players stayed to play pool at the venue.

Not all players made it to the evening celebrations, however, with Zaine Cordy looking slightly worse from wear and tear and having to be carried to a taxi before the sun went down.

Bailey Smith was seen smiling and laughing at the pool table as players enjoyed the night

Louis Butler talks to a woman outside the venue while enjoying the Mad Monday meeting in a pub in west Melbourne

Marcus Bontempelli was eager to continue the party with a pack of Great Northern beers

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan enjoys his second Mad Monday with the Dogs after his debut last season

Aaron ‘Astro’ Naughton wore a new hat to the celebrations and had a great time

Young players Arthur Jones and Anthony Scott share a hug outside the billiard room

The celebrations clearly took their toll on Cordy, who could be seen outside the venue, slightly worse for wear, as he waited to be carried to a waiting car by Liberatore and Dunkley.

Western Bulldogs had a disappointing end to their season, being eliminated in the first round of the final after making it to the grand final last year – but all that seemed to have been forgotten as they celebrated the end of their campaign

The Bulldogs’ season came to a disappointing end in Perth on Saturday, as the Doggies lost a 41-point lead and lost an 11.7 (73) to 8.12 (60) win in front of a record crowd of 58,982 fans at Optus Stadium. .

The result saw the Dockers reach a semi-final against Collingwood in the MCG next Saturday, but marked the end of the road for the Dogs, who lost the Melbourne Grand Final 12 months ago.

And unfortunately for Bulldogs fans, there were uncanny similarities between the two matches and not just because Saturday’s defeat came at the same venue where they suffered a humiliating 74-point defeat in the grand final against Melbourne last year.

The celebrations seemed to take their toll on Bulldogs star Zaine Cordy (center)

The Bulldogs defender sat in front of the pub towards the end of the afternoon

Cordy had to be helped up by teammates Tom Liberatore (left) and Josh Dunkley

Liberatore and Dunkley finally carried Cordy to a waiting car

Mitch Wallis wore a rather colorful outfit as he joined his teammates

Twelve months ago, the Demons scored six goals in 15 minutes into the third term to turn a 19-point lead into a 24-point lead at the last substitution, before starting nine Bulldogs majors in the final term.

Trailing 42-1 in nine minutes into the second term, the Dockers scored 10 of the next 11 goals to rack up a famous win.

“We were up 40, it’s a significant swing and it’s bloody disappointing,” said Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, warning not to compare Saturday’s loss with their big-final defeat.

However, he admitted it was difficult to know if the “trauma” of that loss had lingered over the season.

Several Bulldogs players all attended the event on Monday afternoon at a local pub in Melbourne’s western suburbs

Marcus Bontempelli (right) was in the middle of the action during the celebrations

Bulldogs players dropped out after disappointing elimination final loss on Saturday

“It’s hard to comprehend any magnitude of that, whether it did or not,” he said.

“We felt at different stages, with one or two of the important wins, that we definitely went beyond that.

“But all of us as individuals, if we think about what we’re capable of, we’d think for ourselves and say, ‘I think I could be more consistent.’

‘We should aim for that next year.’