Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith debuts a shock new look as he CUTS OFF his signature mullet

Western Bulldog superstar Bailey Smith debuted a shocking new look on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old cut his iconic mullet to launch the Kings Domain 3-In-1 Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash in Melbourne.

The AFL star didn’t flinch when celebrity hairdresser Joey Scandizzo clipped his signature gold locks.

At the event, Smith spoke publicly about his mid-season white powder scandal for the first time since his AFL suspension.

Smith was given a two-game ban for “improper conduct” after photos and video surfaced of him wearing a white powder substance in June.

‘I am fine. It was a bit of a challenging period there, but I think everyone goes through that kind of thing,” he said.

“It was good to get back to playing football when I could go outside again, around my teammates. It was a journey, but it was super satisfying.’

When asked about his girlfriend Gemma Dawkins, the star remained tight-lipped.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” he told a reporter.

‘I love her. She’s the best, but we’re leaving her out.’

In June, images circulated online of Smith holding a bag of white powder in front of the camera.

He was also filmed sniffing an unknown substance in a separate video.

According to the Herald SunGemma had supported her boyfriend during the scandal.

Smith admitted to having “made mistakes” when the story broke out in the middle of this year.

“We are extremely disappointed to see on social media that Bailey Smith contains an illegal substance,” Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Smith confirmed he was in a new relationship during an interview with Code in May.

Smith was ‘quietly supported’ by his girlfriend Gemma Dawkins after his shocking white powder scandal

In the chat, he said his “girlfriend” father had seen him star in shirtless ads for fashion brand Cotton On, which are currently appearing on billboards across the country.

‘It is funny. My girlfriend’s father drives past it every day,” he said.

“It’s hilarious… It’s interesting, but I don’t pay too much attention to it. I try not to. I just focus on my footy because that’s what comes first, and all those other rewards with Cotton On and Monster come after.

‘As long as I continue to perform during the week and work hard, all those other fruits and exciting things will come.’