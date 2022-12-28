Western Australia’s housing industry proposes $20,000 worth of incentives to attract tradies to the state

Foreign traders are being offered free flights, cheap rents and no stamp duty in a sweeping plan to entice foreign workers to live in Western Australia and build houses.

Overseas workers will be offered free flights, a $10,000 rental subsidy and stamp duty exemption if they buy a home in the state, in a proposed letter sent to Prime Minister Mark McGowan by the Industry Association of Housing in October.

The incentives are designed to help Western Australia avoid housing shortages, as the state projects a shortfall of between 28,000 and 85,000 homes over four years.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) is pushing for visa applications to be outsourced so that skilled construction workers can avoid a massive buildup of the Covid pandemic.

The association also advocates that the state allow eligible professions to apply for permanent residence after three years in the country, instead of four years.

In the letter, which was obtained by western australiaHIA Western Australia Executive Director Michael McGowan wrote that residential construction had dropped from 20,000 homes to 13,610 in the year before COVID-19.

Added home construction subsidies provided by the state and federal government during the pandemic and then created a mini-boom in the construction sector, with 23,640 homes built in 2020-21, but the industry struggles to keep up with demand of manpower.

The state’s thriving resource sector, in which mining companies added more than 9,000 full-time employees in 12 months, also suffered when foreign workers were locked out of the state by strict border closures.

‘Job vacancies in Western Australia are already at record levels. . . and with participation rates also at record levels, immigration will be instrumental in addressing skills shortages,” Mr. McGowan wrote.

“However, with housing vacancy at record lows, boosting housing supply will be critical to allowing the State to accommodate the required skilled immigration.”

The state’s residential construction sector struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic, as closed borders meant overseas businesses couldn’t function, while the state saw a surge in construction after the government offered grants to Australians to build a house (file image)

To avoid housing shortages, McGowan noted, the construction industry must erect 20,000 to 30,000 homes per year and up to 15,000 skilled workers will be needed.

Housing Industry Association executive director Michal McGowan (pictured) said the incentives would attract workers to the state amid a competitive global marketplace.

“HIA, along with other key industry groups, believes it is critical that the government act now to establish the workforce needed to meet this housing need,” Mr. McGowan wrote.

The HIA chief said the proposed incentives, which add up to roughly $20,000 per traddie moving to Western Australia, would help the state in a competitive global market.

“Metropolitan and regional housing continues to be a constraint on WA growing to meet its potential, especially with anticipated growth in the resource and energy industries,” he said.

‘We will continue to work with the government to find ways to attract workers to WA in a very competitive global market for construction skills.’