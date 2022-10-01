Western Australia’s formidable depth make them strong contenders again

Captain Mitchell Marsh

Coach Adam Voges

Plow

R=Rookie, CA=Australia contract

Ashton Agar (CA), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly (R), Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin (R), Cameron Green (CA), Sam Greer (R), Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (CA), Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Hamish McKenzie (R), Mitchell Marsh (CA), Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo , Marcus Stoinis (CA), Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. In Sam Fanning, Bryce Jackson, Sam Greer, Hamish McKenzie, Teague Wyllie | Out Liam Guthrie (Queensland)

winter moves WA has retained most of their key off-season talent with five CA signed players helping them manage their salary cap well. Liam Guthrie is on his way to Queensland but did not play a single Shield game last year as WA’s attack remained relatively injury free. Teague Wyllie has been elevated to a full contract, as has Sam Fanning, who has been on the rookie list for years. Both young batters will likely have opportunities throughout the season.

Last season WA broke a 23-year-old Sheffield Shield drought with an emotional title for stand-in captain Shaun Marsh. A thumping innings, 51 runs win against Victoria in the final round of the season was enough to secure a home final for the first time in 24 years. Then a century in Cameron Bancroft’s first inning, a disciplined bowling performance and second-inning heroics from Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie were enough to secure a tie and the title on bonus points in the first innings.

WA’s depth throughout the season shone through as they used 18 players in their Shield side over eight games. They also didn’t have a single player who managed to play in all three Shield, Marsh Cup and BBL titles with WA and Perth Scorchers, further underlining the depth of talent.

On a batting front, Whiteman had an excellent season at the top (641 runs at 58.27) that ended with his Player of the Match performance in the final. Hilton Cartwright returned to form with two hundred, while Cameron Bancroft beat off a rough start to the season to produce one of his best innings in the final.

With the ball, Joel Paris (24 wickets) and Lance Morris (20 wickets) formed the backbone of a well-rounded four-man pace attack. Jhye Richardson and Hardie made a huge impression in the few games they played. WA also dug up 17-year old batter Wyllie who played in the final and appears to be a future Test player.

Player to watch Aaron Hardie has emerged as a player of great importance to the Australian selectors after a stunning Shield final and brilliant tour of Sri Lanka with Australia A. He emerged out of nowhere after being on the fringes of WA after elbow surgery prior to last season. When fully fit, he will be able to swing and bounce with the new ball and will be able to hit the top seven with the belief that he could move into WA’s top five in the future. His next challenge is to shift the order while improving his wicket-taking ability at lower, slower pitches. But he could push for Australia A-squad on next year’s tour of England.

Australia radar

Cameron Green Might not play a single game for WA this year with his emergence as a T20 phenom at the top of the order for Australia making him an all-format juggernaut. WA will also be the coming and going of Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis from various international squadrons in the summer. Jhye Richardson is still on Australia’s radar, although his fitness remains a question mark.