Western Australians bombarded with text message they think is Western Power scam

Thousands of Australians thought they were being scammed when a text message came in claiming that it was their energy company warning of a power outage.

Residents of Western Australia shared the text online to warn each other about the scam masquerading as electricity supplier Western Power.

A strange link to details of the alleged malfunction, an obvious grammatical error, and the shortening of the company’s name to “WesternPwr” all seemed like ordinary giveaways.

The message tells the recipient ‘We are sorry about the unplanned power outage in (sic) your area.

“The cause is currently under investigation and the estimated recovery time is currently 11 a.m.,” it says, while being careful not to say which day is 11 a.m.

The receiver, who has probably noticed that their electricity isn’t really gone, will no doubt be confused.

However, if they are not deterred by the poor use of English and the fact that their power has not been disabled, they may be tempted by the following line.

It says ‘Get the latest updates and recovery times on the Western Power website’.

Western Powers websitegives examples of what real communication of it about power outages looks like.

The company also notes that customers can choose whether to receive scheduled outage notifications via email, text, or post.

Western Power’s default method is email, followed by SMS, and finally email.

However, Western Power confirmed that the message was in fact legitimate and that the link led to the outage updates page, so concerned customers needn’t worry.

“This text does not appear to be a scam, the link goes directly to Western Power’s outage map (we regularly send text messages to customers affected by unplanned power outages),” it said.

“It’s only in a compressed URL format rather than a direct link as there are character limits for text messages.”

Authorities urged people to be wary of SMS scams after victims reported losing $2.6 million in the first seven months of this year.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said it is important to independently verify suspicious messages.

“We are warning Australians to be very wary of messages from unknown numbers,” she said.

“Scammers will do anything to get their hands on your personal information or money.”