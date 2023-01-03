Western Australian towns in the Kimberley interior are flooded due to Cyclone Ellie

WA declared an emergency and advised residents to evacuate

Outback towns have experienced the worst flooding in history due to downpours from ex-tropical cyclone Ellie — as the government issues an emergency warning.

The deluge flooded Fitzroy Crossing and nearby areas in Western Australia’s Kimberley.

Cyclone Ellie has brought sustained rainfall that has lifted the Fitzroy River to its highest level on record, flooding homes, turning roads into rivers and forcing residents to use boats to get around.

The Fitzroy River rose Wednesday morning before a possible peak of 15.7 meters.

WA’s Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson declared an emergency and advised residents in flood-affected areas to evacuate immediately.

“This is a dangerous and rapidly changing situation,” Dawson told reporters on Tuesday.

“We haven’t seen rain like this for at least a hundred years, so it’s quite shocking to see the water so high.”

He added that “emergency services have completed a number of flood rescues for people in Fitzroy Crossing.”

Mr Dawson said there had been 18 calls for help from people in flood-affected areas.

“This is a dangerous and rapidly changing situation and more rain is expected in the coming days,” he said.

Major flooding was also likely downstream at Noonkanbah. The Fitzroy River stood at 40 feet (12.15 m) there and rose Wednesday morning.

Travelers in Derby have been warned to leave the area and head to Broome.

Defense personnel have been called in to assist in the evacuation of isolated residents.

Federal Emergency Services Minister Murray Watt said the Albanian government has approved a request from WA to assist Australian Defense Force aircraft and personnel in evacuating residents of Fitzroy Crossing and nearby areas.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement they would also “deploy more aircraft” to assist with evacuation and supplies.

Fire and emergency services commissioner Darren Klemm on Tuesday warned residents of the Willare and Noonkanbah communities to move to higher ground as they would be flooded for the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said the roads were closed and it was too late to leave as the region experienced “at least one in 100 years” of flooding.

Rain from ex-tropical cyclone Ellie has been dumping between 200mm and 600mm since Saturday and is forecast to bring even more widespread heavy rain this week.