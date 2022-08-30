Western Australian, Harvey, boy Glenn Pulgadas died from dengue fever in the Philippines

<!–

A nine-year-old Western Australian boy died after being bitten by a mosquito while on holiday with his family.

Glenn Pulgadas died of dengue fever last Thursday, just two weeks into his family’s five-week vacation to see extended family in the Philippines.

The ‘bright and sparkly’ boy first started showing symptoms of dengue fever on August 12 after being bitten by a mosquito and contracting the virus.

Medical records show that by the time Glenn reached the Madonna and Child Hospital in Cagayan de Oro, he was “weak in appearance,” had a high fever, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and nosebleeds, ABC reports.

Glenn was treated in the hospital’s ICU but sadly passed away on August 25 after dengue shock syndrome and acute organ failure.

His family has lived for about five years in the small town of Harvey in WA, 140 km south of Perth.

He was part of the third grade of the local Catholic primary school, St Anne’s.

School leaders have a GoFundMe to help the family cover the costs of Glenn’s medical bills and funeral, which will take place in the Philippines.

“Glenn was a lovely third year student at St Anne’s School here in Harvey,” the fundraiser caption reads.

“Glenn was a bright, bubbly young boy who was so full of life and always had a smile on his face.”

At the age of five, Glenn dreamed of becoming a police officer, but later changed his mind and told people that he wanted to become a builder.

The page has already raised more than $9,000, including $1,000 from the school’s parent and friends committee.

The Harvey community has also hosted a series of events, including raffles, haircuts, and basketball games to raise more money for the family.

“For all the support they’ve given us — physical, emotional, spiritual and the financial support — no words can explain how much we appreciate it, and thank you isn’t enough,” Glenn’s mother, Ryza, told ABC.

Dengue fever is not normally present in Australia, but outbreaks have occasionally been recorded in Queensland from people coming from abroad with the virus in their blood.