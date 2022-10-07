WhatsNew2Day
Western Australian couple charged with neglect after baby dies in hospital

By Jacky

Couple charged with alleged neglect of six-month-old baby after child died in hospital

  • Couple, both in their 30s, from Collie, WA, charged with neglect after child’s death
  • The six-month-old baby was taken to Collie Hospital on September 26
  • He then had to be transferred to Perth Children’s Hospital due to his condition
  • The baby died on Wednesday after staff were unable to save him
  • The pair are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday

By Tom Heaton for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:01, October 7, 2022 | Up to date: 07:01, October 7, 2022

A couple have been charged with neglect of a child who later died after being taken to hospital.

Western Australia police have said the six-month-old baby was admitted to Collie Hospital, in the state’s south-west, on September 26.

He then had to be transferred to Perth Children’s Hospital due to his condition.

Western Australia police have said a six-month-old baby was admitted to Collie Hospital, in the state's south-west, on September 26. He then had to be transferred to Perth Children's Hospital (pictured) due to his condition - but died on Wednesday

The baby died on Wednesday after staff were unable to save him.

A man, 30, and woman, 32 from Collie have been charged with one count of failing to protect a child from harm in connection with the infant’s death, PerthNow reported.

They are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

A man and woman, both in their 30s from Collie, have been charged with one count of failing to protect a child from harm in connection with the infant's death. They are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court (pictured) on Friday

