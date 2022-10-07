Western Australian couple charged with neglect after baby dies in hospital

<!–

A couple have been charged with neglect of a child who later died after being taken to hospital.

Western Australia police have said the six-month-old baby was admitted to Collie Hospital, in the state’s south-west, on September 26.

He then had to be transferred to Perth Children’s Hospital due to his condition.

The baby died on Wednesday after staff were unable to save him.

A man, 30, and woman, 32 from Collie have been charged with one count of failing to protect a child from harm in connection with the infant’s death, PerthNow reported.

They are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.