Western Australian couple charged with neglect after baby dies in hospital
A couple have been charged with neglect of a child who later died after being taken to hospital.
Western Australia police have said the six-month-old baby was admitted to Collie Hospital, in the state’s south-west, on September 26.
He then had to be transferred to Perth Children’s Hospital due to his condition.
The baby died on Wednesday after staff were unable to save him.
A man, 30, and woman, 32 from Collie have been charged with one count of failing to protect a child from harm in connection with the infant’s death, PerthNow reported.
They are due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.
