Western Australian babysitter Jareth Harries-Markham jailed for sexually abusing 16 children

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A pedophile babysitter who raped an eight-month-old baby and sexually abused 15 other girls has sickeningly claimed he ‘loved’ his victims.

Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham, 24, faced the Western Australian Supreme Court on Tuesday where he was jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty to 141 child sexual offenses.

Harry-Markham, who was hired to babysit on a live-in basis, told a psychiatrist he had ‘no memory’ of the shocking abuse and did not know why he committed the crimes.

His lawyer, Amir Murad, said his client ‘loved these children’.

“He became attached to them,” Murad told the court, news.com.au reported.

‘It was never his intention to cause them distress in the way he did or in any other way and he simply cannot reconcile what he has done with how he feels about the children.’

The details of Harries-Markham’s crimes were so shocking that prosecutor Brett Tooker became emotional and had to pause briefly as he explained the abuse.

Harry-Markham filmed and photographed the girls – aged between eight months and nine years – of the abuse between July 2020 and August 2021.

Some of the victims were children who had been invited over to the homes for playdates while he was babysitting.

Some of the victims’ 12 families were present in court for Harrys-Markham’s sentencing.

Judge Stephen Hall, referring to victim impact statements, said the parents had been betrayed by the 24-year-old and were left with ‘overwhelming guilt’.

The court heard 24-year-old Harries-Markham (pictured) told his psychiatrist he had ‘no memory’ of committing the offenses with his solicitor and said his client ‘loved these children’

The court heard Harry-Markham was employed as a live-in babysitter and used two websites to use her childcare services.

On one website, he claimed he loved ‘helping raise children to be the best they can be’.

He claimed he had more than four years’ experience, a Working With Children card, police checks and a first aid certificate.

Harry-Markham admitted he had ‘exaggerated’ his experience.

‘I’m a pretty laid back guy who’s open to looking after all ages at all hours. Open to handle things the family wants,’ he wrote on a babysitting site.

Harrys-Markham committed some crimes while the children slept, the court heard.

His lawyer argued there was no evidence to suggest his client became a babysitter to gain access to children, and said Harry-Markham may have been unaware of his pedophile disorder.

Harries-Markham pleaded guilty to 141 charges, including 10 counts of sexual penetration of a child under 13, 35 counts of indecent exposure of a child and 94 counts of indecent recording of a child.

He was banned for life from contacting the victims and must serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.