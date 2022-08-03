Western Australia, Victoria hit by wild storms as Perth Airport power outage means flights canceled
Wild weather plunges airport into darkness, rips roofs off houses and drags trees onto train tracks after storms ravage WA and Victoria
- Wild weather wreaked havoc in Victoria with about 200 calls for SES aid
- About 35,000 people in Perth were without power after massive power outage
- Peth Airport was also plunged into darkness with numerous flight cancellations
- Airport confirmed it affected terminal lighting, info boards, check-in and flights
Australia has been ravaged by wild weather with 80mph winds ripping roofs off houses and causing chaos for commuters as trees were ripped on the tracks.
Western Australia and Victoria experienced the worst weather, with Perth Airport plunged into darkness on Tuesday evening after a power outage, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and forced to use their phone lights to exit the terminal.
At one point, some 35,000 people were without power in Western Australia, but that number dropped to around 10,000 on Wednesday morning after technicians worked through the night repairing failed power lines.
Perth Airport was plunged into darkness on Tuesday (pictured) with dozens of international and domestic flights canceled and people departing in darkness. Power to the airport was finally restored shortly after midnight
Devastating winds wreaked havoc with overthrown trees and overturned fences.
Emergency services across the state responded to more than 300 calls on Tuesday as several homes in Port Kendi and Joondalup suffered extensive damage.
In Victoria, there were about 200 calls for help across the state overnight, with SES crews working non-stop.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the worst of the Victorian weather system is now over.
Wednesday evening, however, another weather system kicks in, starting in western Victoria before moving east.
Western Australia is also looking at another dangerous system, which is expected to pick up around 11 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday and last about three hours.
The wild weather spelled another chaotic day for Australian travelers as Perth Airport had to cancel dozens of international and domestic flights due to the power outage.
Electricity to the airport was eventually restored shortly after midnight.
In Victoria, there were about 200 calls for help across the state overnight with SES crews working non-stop
The outage affected lighting in the terminal and left baggage carousels that could no longer operate with frustrated passengers literally left in the dark.
Flight information boards were empty and dozens of flights were grounded, delayed or cancelled.
Footage posted online shows the terminal plunged into darkness, with arriving passengers relying on phone lights to track their luggage being manually brought into the terminal as the bag carousels are not working.
Sitting in the dark cold boarding gate at Perth Airport while starving. An international airport without enough backup power,” one woman tweeted.
Emergency services across the state responded to more than 300 calls on Tuesday as several homes in Port Kendi and Joondalup north of Perth suffered extensive damage
Other photos show the arrival and departure flight board blank with no information available.
“Huge crowd at the airport. Departure gate closed and no communication. I’ve been here for three hours,” one traveler told the Daily Mail Australia.
A concerned family member tweeted: ‘My 80 year old mother is on QF943 from Brisbane. It’s in the air, but no idea if it can land.’
