Western Australia jobs: Fortescue mine looking for HR, engineers, finance, warehouse workers

Hundreds of FIFO jobs on offer at new mine opening in Pilbara, WA

Hundreds of fly-in, fly-out jobs in the mining industry are up for grabs with some playing six-figure salaries and requiring little or no experience.

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) is in the midst of a recruitment drive for its new iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia – with as many as 700 ‘top of the market’ roles available.

The Iron Bridge project, 145km south of Port Hedland, will see around 400 jobs offered by FMG, while contractors Theiss have a further 300 vacancies.

The most in-demand jobs at the new mine include process operators and fitters, with just under 100 roles in these industries up for grabs.

FMG is also looking to fill its HR department, its finance department and hire people to work in its warehouses and as engineers.

The site also has a processing facility to refine raw materials, meaning additional placements are offered.

Most jobs are two weeks on, two weeks off or two weeks on, one week off, but the company has promised to be ‘flexible’ for the right candidates.

The facility will be one of the most ‘modern’ in the industry, with football pitches, swimming pools, multiple gyms and a ‘huge range’ of on-site leisure and activities.

FMG Chief Operating Officer Dino Otranto said the ‘majority’ of the opportunities available did not require previous experience in the industry.

He confirmed that there are apprenticeships available, with all the jobs on offer now.

“We offer grassroots access for people who have never had any experience in the mining industry and we offer the full complement of upskilling (our workers),” he said.

‘What we like to do is deploy our staff well in advance of when they are needed, so we can train them and immerse them in our unique values ​​that we have at Fortescue.

“So, really, the doors are open right now.”

Western Australia is experiencing near record low unemployment levels, with the unemployment rate sitting at just 3.1 percent.

This means that there are 1.4 jobs on offer for every vacant resident.

Sir. Otranto said ‘tightness’ in the market meant the mining giant started recruiting early and was willing to pay handsomely for strong candidates.

“When you start a new operation, it’s always good to get the word out about … what roles we do (have on offer) because we’re trying to recruit a whole new workforce,” he said.

‘We offer extremely competitive six-figure salaries and some of the best working conditions of any mining site in the industry.’