West Zone captain Rahane asks team-mate Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons

Jaiswal smashed a double century in the second innings to set up a big win for West Zone. But on the field, he found himself at the center of controversy. He was asked by his captain Rahane to leave the field to go overboard with a sledge run against south zone batsman Ravi Teja.

Teja had apparently complained about the verbal volleys that Jaiswal consistently fired at him while fielding close to the batter.

Having been spoken to earlier, Jaiswal came under fire again in the 57th over when the on-field umpire complained about the young batsman’s alleged sledging. Jaiswal looked animated as Rahane had a word with him and was eventually sent off, leaving West Zone with ten men on the field.

Jaiswal returned to the field after being out for seven overs. He was later named man of the match after West Zone won by 294 runs.

Asked about the incident involving Jaiswal, Rahane said after the match: “I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain way.”