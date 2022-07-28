West Virginia Punishes Banks That It Says Don’t Support Coal

Mr Moore said US Bancorp had avoided inclusion on the state’s list of so-called restricted financial institutions because it decided to remove the policy against financing coal from its environmental and social risk policies.

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel. US coal production has been declining for more than a decade, largely due to the expansion of cheaper natural gas.

Some of the targeted financial institutions currently have banking relationships with the state, including JPMorgan, which partners with West Virginia’s public college system, and is one of 25 designated custodians for the state, with about $46 million, according to Mr. Moore.

Mr Moore said those contracts would be phased out by the end of the year and the state would look for new service providers who had no policies focused on the coal industry.

Updated July 28, 2022, 6:47 AM ET

The financial institutions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In an interview, Mr. Moore described his enforcement of the new law as an attempt to resolve what he described as an inherent conflict of interest for his state, the country’s second-largest coal producer after Wyoming.