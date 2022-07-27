West Virginia man pleads guilty to using chemical spray on Capitol police officers on January 6

A West Virginia man initially charged with assaulting a police officer who died after defending the United States Capitol from a mob pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges that could help him avoid more jail time.

Another man accused of assaulting the officer with bear spray is considering a tougher plea deal that will demand more than six years in prison.

A federal grand jury last year indicted George Pierre Tanios for misdemeanor he conspired with a Pennsylvania man, Julian Elie Khater, to assault and injure Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots.

Tanios, 40, pleaded guilty to two felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Prosecutors also extended an offer for Khater to plead guilty to assault. If he accepts the offer, the estimated sentencing guidelines will recommend a jail term ranging from six years and six months to eight years and a month.

Khater has not yet decided whether he will accept that offer, one of his lawyers said during a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office in Washington, DC, determined in April 2021 that Sicknick, 42, suffered a stroke and died of natural causes.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan will sentence Tanios on Dec. 6. Hogan said estimated sentences for Tanios range from no jail time to six months in prison for both charges. Tanios was jailed for about five months after his arrest and was able to take credit for the time served.

Khater remains in custody awaiting trial in October on charges of misdemeanor, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The prosecutors’ offer to Khater would oblige him to plead guilty to that charge. The offer ends on August 17.

Tanios, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Khater, of State College, Pennsylvania, were not charged in Sicknick’s death.

But the case against them is one of the most prominent brought by the Justice Department, which is prosecuting hundreds of people for their behavior at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sicknick and other officers stood guard behind metal bike racks as the crowd of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed Sicknick and other officers with bear spray after he took a canister from Tanios’ backpack.

Tanios’ lawyers have said he brought the chemical spray to Washington for self-defense during the “Stop the Steal” meeting on Jan. 6.

In a lawsuit last year, they said there was no evidence that Tanios and Khater planned to use the spray in “an ultra-coordinated attack” on the police.

“Indeed, if Mr Tanios had been a violent member of a mob and a willing participant in a riot, he would have sprayed people himself. He never did, because that wasn’t the reason for his trip to Washington, DC,” they wrote.

Tanios pleaded guilty to two counts: entering and staying in a prohibited building or property and disorderly and disruptive behavior in a prohibited building or site. Both are crimes carrying a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Tanios is not charged with entering the Capitol on January 6. A trial against Khater will begin on October 5.

Hogan had refused to release Tanios and Khater from prison before trial, calling them dangerous. The judge said Tanios “coordinated the direct attack” on Sicknick and two other officers.

‘Mr. Khater made it squirt. Mr Tanios did not, but he has clearly worked with him on that despite the arguments of (defense) lawyers,” Hogan said at a hearing in May 2021, according to a transcript.

But a federal appeals court ruled in August 2021 that Tanios could be released from custody.

A panel of three judges concluded that Hogan made a mistake in assessing the danger of Tanios, who had no criminal convictions or links to extremist organizations.

Tanios operated a sandwich restaurant in Morgantown, near the West Virginia University campus. Khater told investigators he drove from New Jersey to pick up Tanios in West Virginia before traveling to Washington on the eve of the riots.

In a lawsuit last year, prosecutors said Tanios and Khater “carefully timed their attack on the officers to coincide with an attack on the police barrier.”

“This allowed the defendants to attack the officers while distracted, maximizing their chances of getting chemical spray in their eyes and making them so incapacitated that the police line would break,” they wrote.

More than 100 police officers were injured at the Capitol.

The coroner’s office concluded that only a medical condition — not an injury — caused Sicknick’s death. The US Capitol Police said the coroner’s findings did not change the fact that Sicknick had died while on duty “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

“The attack on our agents, including Brian, was an attack on our democracy,” police officials said in a statement last year.

More than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to January 6. More than 340 have pleaded guilty, mostly to felonies, and more than 200 have been convicted.

More than 260 people are accused of assaulting or obstructing police during the riot, according to the Justice Department.

The longest prison sentence to date for a Capitol rioter is five years and three months.