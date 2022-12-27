West tries to assassinate Putin: Russian president’s cronies issue bizarre predictions for 2023

The West seeks to assassinate Vladimir Putin and risks nuclear war, says the Kremlin’s foreign minister.

The indictment of top Kremlin diplomat Sergei Lavrov is among the new crazy predictions for 2023 from the Russian dictator’s closest cronies.

They include the EU collapsing as Britain rejoins and NATO seeking to assassinate the Russian leader, a forecast by Vladimir Putin’s deputy security council chief Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

The Kremlin worldview also sees the United Kingdom seceding and Northern Ireland joining the Republic of Ireland.

Pictured: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders in Saint Petersburg, Russia, December 26, 2022.

Another bizarre prediction includes the ‘creation of the Fourth Reich on the basis of Germany and the satellites joining it’, notably Poland, the Baltic republics, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, a Kyiv-based rear Ukraine, as well as ‘other marginalized’.

The United States could also be divided by a new civil war that causes California and Texas to break apart, prophesied Medvedev, recently dubbed the Kremlin’s ‘court clown’ despite having held a high office, which includes a new role announced this week. to boost Russian production of weapons for the war.

Veteran foreign minister and Moscow hawk Lavrov told the state news agency TASS that “anonymous officials” in the Pentagon are openly plotting the assassination attempt on Putin.

“Washington is ahead of the rest as some ‘anonymous Pentagon officials’ actually voiced threats to launch a ‘beheading attack’ on the Kremlin, which is in fact an assassination attempt threat on the Russian president.”

Pictured: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint press conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their talks in Moscow on November 8, 2022.

He warned: “If someone really ponders such ideas, then that someone should think better about the possible consequences of such plans.”

The latest criticisms of Lavrov and Medvedev paint the West as seeking a conflict with Russia.

“It seems that they have shed all vestiges of respectability,” said Lavrov, 72.

‘Extravagant [ex-British PM] Liz Truss is one of the vivid examples, as she directly said in public during her pre-election campaign that she was ready to order a nuclear strike.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ‘succeeded in persuading NATO states to carry out pre-emptive nuclear strikes against Russia.

‘This is over the limit. However, we hear much worse statements on behalf of the [Kyiv] regime officials.

He accused the West of incessantly exaggerating “with irresponsible speculation that Russia is allegedly on the verge of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.”

He ignored repeated threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and the West by Kremlin-controlled television channels.

‘The political course of the West, which is aimed at the total moderation of Russia, is extremely dangerous.

“It has downside risks of a direct armed clash of the nuclear powers.”

Lavrov alleged: “We are deeply concerned about stating the fact of the rhetoric of propaganda chaos in the United States and in the West in general regarding the issue of nuclear weapons.”

He threatened that Ukraine and the West must agree to Russia’s demands for the ‘demilitarization and denazification’ of Ukrainian territory, declaring: ‘There is a little left to do…accept these proposals amicably. Otherwise, the Russian army will deal with this problem.

Pictured: Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a meeting on science at the Gorky state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 3, 2022.

Ukraine and the West should end ‘pointless resistance’ to Putin.

Meanwhile, Medvedev, a longtime close ally of Putin, published predictions that oil could soar further to $150 a barrel with gas jumping to $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, crippling Western economies.

The euro could collapse when the EU falls apart “after the return of the United Kingdom,” he published among his “futuristic hypotheses.”

Poland and Hungary could gobble up western Ukraine, he said.

He predicted a “war between France and the [new] Fourth Reich’ plus the ‘partition of Europe, including…Poland’.

The conjecture about an ‘American Civil War, the separation of California and Texas into independent states [along with the] creation of the union state of Texas and Mexico.’

Another “unexpected and even absurd” proposal was “the subsequent victory of Elon Musk during the US presidential elections in some of the states assigned to the Republicans after the civil war.”

Stock markets would gravitate towards Asia, while the IMF and World Bank would implode along with the Bretton Woods financial system.

Medvedev said: ‘Before the new year, everyone likes to make predictions.

‘Many exercise in futuristic hypotheses, competing in the proposal of the most unexpected and even absurd. We too will do our part.